FIFA 18: Predicted teams in demo version of the game

The demo version is usually released a couple of weeks before the release of full version.

FIFA 18 demo is predicted to be released between September 12-19

What’s the story?

FIFA 18 is all set to hit the stores on September 29. Based on the trailers we have seen so far, an assumption can be made regarding the teams that may feature in the demo version of FIFA 18.

While the demo versions of previous editions have predominantly featured Europe’s biggest teams, there might be a surprise or two this time round, if we go by the first-look trailers that EA have released.

The context

Gamers have been eagerly waiting for FIFA 18 ever since the first-reveal trailer was released on June 5. The trailer features Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Premier League Champions Chelsea. Ronaldo is also the cover star of FIFA 18 for the first time ever.

The heart of the matter

Primarily featuring Ronaldo, the trailer features several teams in action in different stadiums. A host of star players also show off their skills and goal celebrations in the trailer. The previous demo versions have tried to include the best teams of the top leagues in Europe, with the Premier League being well represented in particular.

The pattern looks set to continue this time as well with Manchester giants City and United along with 2016 champions Leicester City likely to join Chelsea in the demo. Apart from the Premier League teams, European Champions Real Madrid may well be joined by their derby rivals Atletico Madrid.

The trailer also features Italian champions Juventus, German champions Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain which may well mean that they too are in the demo. Furthermore, it is expected that MLS will be represented in the demo as well in the form of LA Galaxy and Toronto FC.

Previously, the demos were released a couple of weeks before the full game.

What’s next?

The release date of the demo may well be announced by EA Sports at E3 or Gamescom 2017.

Author’s take

Hardcore FIFA fans take the demo very seriously as it offers the chance to experience the game first hand, well before the release of the full game. It gives them the chance to get used to the gameplay and check out their favourite teams in action.

