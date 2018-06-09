Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: Mausam Khatri, Pawan Kumar qualify for the games in Indonesia

Mausam Khatri and Pawan Kumar make the cut for Jakarta

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 17:11 IST
45

L - Pawan Kumar, R - Mausam Khatri
L - Pawan Kumar, R - Mausam Khatri

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Grappler Mausam Khatri, bronze medallist at the 2010 Asian Games, and Pawan Kumar booked their places in India's men's squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia even as the Wrestling Federation of India withheld the result of the 57kg category after trials were held in Sonepat today.

Celebrated wrestler Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medallist, and CWG gold medallist Bajrang Punia were exempted from the trials by the WFI because of their past performance. They will carry India's hopes in the 74kg and 61kg respectively.

Khatri edged out Satyawrat Kadiyan in the final round of trails for a place in the 97kg category while Pawan will represent India in the 86kg category.

Sumit booked his place in the 125kg category.

The result in the 57kg category has been withheld as Sandeep Tomar, the 2016 Asian Championship gold medallist, Utkarsh Kale, and Ravi finished on equal points and may grapple again.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Rahul Aware (57kg) and bronze medallist Somveer (86kg) did not take part in trails since they couldn't control their weight, according to WFI sources.

The WFI also announced names of Greco Roman wrestlers for the Games, scheduled to be held in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

Gyanendra (60kg), Manish (67 kg0, Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Harpreet Singh (87 kg), Hardeep (97kg) and Naveen (125 kg) were selected by the WFI.

The trials for female wrestlers will be held tomorrow in Lucknow.

Asian Games 2018 Pawan Kumar
