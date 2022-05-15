10 Best GTA Online armored cars in 2022

GTA Online has added many special types of vehicles, including weaponized and armored vehicles, since its release.

Weaponized and armored vehicles are vehicles that can be equipped with weapons and armor, allowing the players a lot more than just fast driving options. These vehicles can be used for various missions, heists, or making a name in the open world of Los Santos.

To help players with the selection of this kind of weaponry, let’s look at the ten best-armored cars available in GTA Online so far.

Top 10 armored vehicles in GTA Online that players should try out

10) Barrage

At number 10, we have HVY Barrage, a weaponized ATV. It is a military vehicle that can run on all terrains and can seat four players at once.

It is a small, lightweight vehicle that helps players get away from heated situations, quickly. It is equipped with two turrets that can be operated by two independent players.

9) Paragon R

Next on our list is the Enus Paragon R in action. It is a weaponized, armored luxury coupé that can even withstand a missile blast. It's a sports car with the capacity of two players.

The vehicle features armor padding and bullet-resistant glass that can survive one direct missile hit and 15 standard rounds before shattering.

8) Speedo Custom

The Vapid Speedo Custom may seem like a simple van at first glance, but it can do more than it seems for.

When upgraded with armor and weaponry, it becomes the ultimate killing machine in GTA Online. It can be equipped with either a front-facing machine gun, a remote minigun turret, or a remote machine gun turret.

7) Kuruma (Armored)

Next on our list is the armored version of the Kuruma sedan car available in GTA Online. It is bullet resistant and can save players from all the rounds any enemy throws at you.

The armored Kuruma can take up to four players. It does not deform easily in crashes and has bulletproof windows. This car is for players that want to drive in style.

6) Duke O’Death

At number 6, we have the Imponte Duke O'Death, a two-door armored muscle car in GTA Online. The car can survive sticky bombs with a 100% armor upgrade and is virtually bulletproof to standard firearms and vehicle guns.

The crash deformation is also very minimal, which saves the players if they encounter an unfortunate accident. It's a formidable vehicle that can outrun other armored vehicles with ease.

5) Stromberg

Ocelot Stromberg is a custom submersible sports car that is made for players who like swimming. The vehicle can switch between car mode and submarine mode easily in GTA Online.

It has one of the best amours as it takes six homing rockets or three RPGs to fully destroy the car. It is also one of the deadliest vehicles in the game because it can be weaponized with machine guns, missiles, and torpedoes.

4) Ruiner 2000

Next on our list is the Imponte Ruiner 2000 which is a modified muscle car in GTA Online. The beast is armed with machine guns and homing missiles on the lower vents of the front bumper as well as a parachute hatch on the roof.

It also features a power hop mechanism. When driving the vehicle, both the machine gun and the rocket launcher pop up to use.

3) Night Shark

HVY Nightshark is an armored four-door SUV that can be used by players who want to go big.

This armored vehicle is equipped with sniper-proof glass and dual machine guns. As for the safety measurements, the Night Shark is resistant to explosions from up to four rocket launchers as well as 27 homing missiles.

2) Insurgent Pick-up Custom

Next on our list is the HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom, a custom Light Armored Personnel Vehicle.

Upon setting armor to 100%, the vehicle is capable of withstanding up to 27 homing missiles or 14 RPGs. The vehicle can also be equipped with armor plating, which further enhances its overall armor durability.

1) Patriot Mil-Spec

At number 1, we have Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, a four-door offroad SUV in GTA Online. It is the most powerful heavy-duty vehicle in the game.

The vehicle can be equipped with two front-facing machine guns and heavy-plated doors with the ability to install Slick Proximity Mines.

GTA Online has many weaponized and armored cars that players can enjoy and wreak havoc within the game, but these make up our top 10.

