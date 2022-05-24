GTA Vice City is one of the most successful games in the series. Over the years, it has been released several times on different platforms, most recently for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S as the Definitive Edition.

Released originally in 2002, it quickly became the best-selling game of the year. The game is set during the classic 80s with neon Miami vibes all over the city and is all about friendship and revenge, classy parties, nostalgic music of the 80s, and various memorable moments.

With its 20-year anniversary in 2022, it's time to look at the 10 most memorable GTA Vice City missions of all time.

Unforgettable GTA Vice City missions (2022)

10) In The Beginning...

It's GTA Vice City's first mission, which perfectly sets the tone for the game. This is where the whole story begins.

Sonny Forelli and his partner took help from the main protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, for a deal in Vice City. However, things didn't go as planned due to some suspicious and mysterious firing over the crew. Somehow Tommy, lawyer Ken, and one of the drug dealers survived and escaped. They are in debt to repay Sonny, which is where the story begins.

9) The Party

In the search for some leads, Ken suggests Tommy meet Cortez at his yacht party because he's the one who sets up this opening deal.

In this mission, you can enjoy the moments on a luxurious yacht, wear an expensive outfit of your choice, and have a good get-together with Cortez's daughter at The Pole Position Club. The mission has a cool setup with vibrant themes that make it loved by many players.

8) Demolition Man

Hearing the sound of an explosion someone doesn't like when it comes to the game. Carrington asks Tommy to destroy the construction site so that he would be able to use the land.

Players must plant four bombs at the site with the help of a remote-control helicopter while watching out for the guards of the site. The bombs then fulminate and blow up the construction site into pieces. Players may find this a bit of a frustrating yet satisfying experience in GTA Vice City.

7) Guardian Angels

Ricardo Diaz, a good friend of Cortez's, must meet the Cubans for a deal, and he needs security to ensure their success. To make it happen, Tommy and Lance guard them against a distant place. Players should eliminate enemies and protect Ricardo and his money.

The entire mission contains some action-packed sequences with a lot of firepower for players to enjoy.

6) Treacherous Swine

Cortez meets Tommy on the yacht for a job to eliminate his very old friend Gonzalez, who's no longer a trustworthy companion for him anymore. As guided, players must go to Gonzalez's penthouse, chase him, eliminate him, and escape the place before the police invade.

The mission overflows with some run-and-chase moments like a 5-star Hollywood movie.

5) Sir, Yes Sir!

Following Cortez's instructions is the only thing that Tommy can do, so that can help him find the people who didn't let him finish the opening deal and kill his friends.

In this mission, players must steal an Army Tank and drop it off in the Colonel's lockup before it self-destructs. Stealing the tank can be a bit tricky. However, that's where the fun lies.

4) Cop Land

Being one of the most entertaining missions in the game, Tommy and Lance work together to explode a mall filled with cops.

Players should steal the uniforms of the cops and plant a bomb in the cafe at the mall where both police and military are present. After the explosion, they must escape the place in time because the FBI is now after them.

3) Psycho Killer

No list is complete without mentioning this iconic mission. Love Fist (a band) is under threat from a psycho killer whose only wish is to see Love Fist dead. As soon as Tommy Vercetti comes to know about this, he sets out on a mission to stop him.

To find out the killer's plan, players should go to Rock City, where the band must perform and eliminate the psycho killer.

2) Rub Out

Tommy finally decides to kill Diaz, whom he once protected, as the protagonist comes to know he's responsible for the mishappening at the beginning of the game.

Players should eliminate Diaz. However, reaching him is not as easy as it looks. His mansion is surrounded by a lot of guards, and he is also keeping an eye on each step of Tommy and Lance through CCTV. It's one of the longest and most entertaining missions in GTA Vice City.

1) Keep Your Friends Close...

At number 1, we have the final storyline mission in GTA Vice City. Tommy decides to give counterfeit money to Sonny, who comes to his mansion for the cash, but suddenly Lance changes his side and tells him everything. Tommy is left with no other choice except to eliminate Sonny and his long-term partner Lance.

The mission is an emotional roller-coaster for players as the sudden change of events makes it one of the most memorable ones in the game.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for #NintendoSwitch is now available as both a digital download and physical purchase. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for #NintendoSwitch is now available as both a digital download and physical purchase. https://t.co/mU7vfVXF8F

GTA Vice City is crammed with many missions that players still enjoy to this day. With so many memories of Vice City, players are eagerly hoping for the upcoming GTA 6 to be based in the same location once again.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu