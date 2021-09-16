3 easiest ways to make money in GTA Online (2021)

One of the main reasons behind the insane popularity of GTA Online is the fact that it is essentially a lawless life simulation game. Gathering a crew of friends and embarking on new shenanigans and a life of crime is something that has made it one of the most successful online counterparts from Rockstar Games.

However, living in chaotic Los Santos and rising through its criminal underworld is not so fun if players do not receive enough profits in return for their lawless activities. GTA Online offers numerous ways for players to make quick money and flaunt their luxury yachts and expensive sports cars.

While many of these methods offer substantial cash rewards, it always remains in a player's interest to look for even quicker ways to make more money.

Here is a list of three such methods that players can use to make a lot of money in GTA Online real quick.

3 fastest methods to earn money in GTA Online

1) Heists

Heists are one of the highlights of playing GTA Online as a criminal. Not only do they offer huge cash in return, but they are also some of the most fun and exhilarating activities in the game. A few successful heists could easily make a player a millionaire, making it one of the fastest ways to make money on GTA Online.

Currently, the Cayo Perico Heist offers the highest payout in the game: $1,042,549 (for 4 players) or $2,360,055 ( for 2 players).

2) VIP/CEO work

One must note that that VIP/CEO jobs in GTA Online are not a good option to make money fast if this is the only mode of earnings for the player. However, these are quite good filler jobs as they offer really good money and don't even take a lot of time to complete.

Hostile Takeover, Sightseer, and Headhunter are some of the interesting VIP/CEO missions worth taking on.

3) Arcade Business

Running an arcade is one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online and can easily result in a substantial turnover of around $50,000 without the player having to invest an exorbitant amount into it.

Additionally, owning an arcade business also offers players the opportunity to take part in the Diamond Casino Heist, which can offer a whopping $3.6 million cash grab.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Atul S