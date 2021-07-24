3 fastest ways of making money in GTA Online (2021)

Even after eight years of release, GTA 5 remains a force to be reckoned with. This is because Rockstar Games keeps updating the online version of the most popular iteration in the franchise.

It's safe to assume that GTA Online has distracted fans while Rockstar works on GTA 6 behind the scenes. The game isn't as easy as it looks, and players spend countless hours trying to make money to stay at the pinnacle of the food chain.

Naturally, this requires them to have the edge over their enemies. Gamers can only achieve this if they have surplus cash. This is because most of the heists in the game require a gradual buildup. From purchasing hideouts to buying expensive getaway vehicles, completing a heist is a risky investment.

However, the return on this investment allures players the most. True, players can purchase a GTA Shark Card to deposit money into their virtual accounts, but the following section will throw more light on how they can earn money without setting their pockets on fire.

Making money in GTA Online

1) Pulling off heists

Heists are the perfect way to earn extra cash in-game. However, gamers need to reach level 12 before they can plan and host a heist.

These heists require meticulous planning and also need an experienced crew. For those who prefer working alone, the Cayo Perico Heist serves as a perfect example.

The heist was recently added and can be completed solo for those who don't have partners.

Pulling off heists requires some effort but is the best way of making money (Image via Sportskeeda)

Three new events were added to GTA Online via the Doomsday heist update. Completing the Diamond Casino heist nets players a staggering $2.1m. However, it isn't easy to pull off.

Completing these heists with two to three players with the same skill level increases efficiency and makes it easier for them to fill their pockets.

2) Cargo

Players need to incorporate $1.25m before purchasing their own corporate office and a warehouse — the latter works as a front for illicit cargo missions.

Gamers will be tasked with retrieving valuable commodities and returning them to the warehouse.

Warehouses serve as a front for illicit cargo missions (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, this job isn't easy as other players in the session know their location and get rewarded for interception.

This job can get pretty monotonous, but the return is always great. More importantly, there is enough cooldown in-between for players to indulge in other activities and take on other side quests in GTA Online.

3) VIP work

Earning some extra cash in the game implies that users must increase their playing hours. Another way of making money is by doing VIP work. This can be accessed as soon as players start working at an organization as a CEO or a VIP.

VIP missions serve as great filler jobs (Image via Rockstar Games)

From the interaction menu, players can choose "VIP work," which will allow them to complete a range of free roam missions. This method doesn't guarantee the same amount of money as the others but serves as solid filler jobs in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer