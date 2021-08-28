3 moments where Tommy Vercetti proved himself in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City instantly tried to establish Tommy Vercetti as one of the most iconic protagonists of the series when they made the legendary Ray Liotta voice the character.

Tommy is a quintessential protagonist, one who uses all the skills in his repertoire to turn things around when they seem unfavorable, while dealing with betrayal and other adversities.

GTA Vice City often tries to present Tommy as a larger-than-life being by testing whether he is worth his salt as the protagonist of the game. Here is a list of three such iconic instances.

3 most powerful Tommy vercetti moments in GTA Vice City

3) Ricardo Diaz

Taking over Diaz's drug empire was undoubtedly one of Tommy's biggest power moves in GTA Vice City. After the drug lord is killed at the hands of Tommy and Lance Vance, the Diaz Estate becomes the Vercetti Estate, a transition that might remind players of Breaking Bad.

2) The Job

This mission establishes Tommy as the dependable person who is capable of watching everyone's back. Not only does Tommy almost carry the team during this mission, he even does a great job as a getaway driver when Hilary King dies. Overall, he basically emerges as the most significant character during the El Banco Corrupto Grande heist.

1) Keep your friends close...

One simply does not talk about Tommy's most powerful moments in GTA Vice City without mentioning the finale. After realizing that Lance sold him out to Sonny Forelli, he fights his disbelief and shock and comes up with,

I just wanted to piss you off before I kill you.

He fights hordes of mafia henchmen before gunning down both Lance and Sonny, but he does not stop there, and that is what establishes Tommy as an able protagonist.

He did not stay down after being hit. Instead, he planned his future as the events of GTA Vice City came to an end.

While Tommy Vercetti might come across as rather cold and ruthless, he is undoubtedly one of the most appreciated protagonists of the GTA universe. Furthermore, this was the first time the GTA series had an identifiable protagonist, an actual living, breathing character with personality, who was more than just a pixelated face.

Also Read: GTA Vice City Platforms: Which devices can run the game in August 2021?

Edited by Sabine Algur