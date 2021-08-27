GTA Vice City Platforms: Which devices can run the game in August 2021?

GTA Vice City was launched in 2002 and ever since its launch, Rockstar Games has ported the game to many different platforms.

The game was in high demand when it was released and it sold millions of copies worldwide. In fact, GTA Vice City sold 500,000 copies within the first 24 hours of its release and reached sales of up to 1.4 million copies in the next two days, making the game the fastest-selling game in history at the time.

By July 2006 the game sold 7 million copies and earned $300 million dollars in the USA alone. Overall, GTA Vice City sold over 17.5 million units worldwide, making it one of the best-selling PS2 games ever.

Which devices can GTA Vice City be played on in August 2021?

Since the release of the game, GTA Vice City has been ported to many different platforms for players to enjoy.

GTA Vice City was originally released on the PlayStation 2 on 29 October 2002 in North America. Rockstar understood the need to make the game more accessible and started working on ports for PC, MAC, Xbox, iOS, Android and Fire OS.

GTA Vice City was made available for the PC in May 2003 and received positive reviews across the industry for its ground-breaking story and graphics. GTA Vice City on PC supported a higher resolution and also featured detailed textures.

When GTA Vice City came out on the Xbox, it came in a bundle with GTA 3 as the Grand Theft Auto: Double Pack. The GTA Double pack was released in December 2003. When GTA San Andreas was added to the double pack, the games launched as the GTA Trilogy in October 2005.

The GTA Trilogy was launched for the Mac OS X on 12 November 2010. This was the first time players got to see a GTA title on an Apple computer.

On the 10th year anniversary of GTA Vice City, War Drum Studios ported the game to mobile devices. The mobile version had enhanced visuals and a better resolution compared to the PC counterpart. The game was released on 10 December 2012 for iOS and on 12 December 2012 for Android devices.

The PlayStation 3 got to see GTA Vice City on 30 January 2013 and the last devices that saw the official port of the game were the Fire OS devices on 15 May 2014.

The PlayStation 4 got an emulation of the PS2 version of Vice City on 5 December 2015, and the game was upscaled to 1080p.

Edited by Siddharth Satish