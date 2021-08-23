3 reasons why GTA San Andreas was way better than CyberPunk 2077

GTA San Andreas and Cyberpunk 2077 are perhaps the best representatives of old-school and new-gen gaming, respectively. GTA San Andreas was one of the iconic titles from yesteryears of gaming, and Cyberpunk 2077 set out to explore the possibilities of new-gen gaming as one of the first titles of this age.

Given the nature of gameplay in Cyberpunk 2077, a comparison with the GTA series is almost an inevitability. On one hand, Cyberpunk 2077 was released last year, so it obviously features better visuals and gameplay mechanics. Meanwhile, GTA San Andreas featured gameplay mechanics that were quite advanced for its time in terms of realism and detail.

However, as it turns out, certain world mechanics in GTA San Andreas are even more realistic than in Cyberpunk 2077, a title that tried to almost emulate reality in a vast open-world.

3 ways the world mechanics in GTA San Andreas was better than in Cyberpunk 2077

Realism when it comes to vehicles

In GTA San Andreas, when CJ jumps off a moving vehicle, he ducks and rolls, which is the normal thing to do. In Cyberpunk 2077, however, V just jumps off and keeps standing at the spot he jumped off on.

There might be an argument here that the protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077 is biomechanically enhanced, so he can probably do it. Fair point, moving on.

When players hit a car's tire in GTA San Andreas, it bursts and the vehicle goes out of control, causing it to crash. Cyberpunk 2077 lacks this realism as bullets have no effect on any tire in the game.

Road Rage

This is one of the most realistic aspects of GTA San Andreas. Road Rage in this iconic GTA title gets crazy as passengers get out of the vehicle and sometimes even start to throw hands.

In comparison, Cyberpunk 2077 NPCs are rather mild-mannered and passive.

Detailed open-world

World realism in GTA San Andreas was really something to boast about. It is really astonishing how a title from the early 2000's found a way to show CJ's clothes fluttering in the wind as he rides a bike. Which, by the way, is something Cyberpunk 2077 does not have.

The realism of GTA San Andreas does not end here. If players block the road with their car, the traffic does not come to an endless standstill like in Cyberpunk 2077. Instead, the drivers start getting impatient and traffic gets into a frenzy, much like in real life.

As for the detailing, it is also impressive how GTA San Andreas managed to depict underwater fauna, standing in 2004.

Nonetheless, Cyberpunk 2077 is an impressive game worth the hard work that CD Projekt RED invested into for eight long years.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

