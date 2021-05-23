3 rumored GTA 6 map concepts that the fanbase are excited about

One of the video game community's favorite topics of discussion, for nearly half a decade at this point, has been the fabled GTA 6. Rockstar Games has been busy this past console generation, having brought GTA 5 to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC as well as put out one of the most seminal games of the decade - Red Dead Redemption 2.

This past console generation was also when Rockstar expanded upon their ambitions for GTA and Red Dead Online. Both games have received continuous support from the publisher regarding new content, functionality, and more. Studios under the Rockstar umbrella have been under immense pressure to keep pushing the bar.

With GTA 6 looking like it is still in the distance - as is the case with the most highly anticipated releases - speculation is rampant, and so are rumors and "leaks." This article dives into three interesting rumors relating to GTA 6's map that have been making the rounds of the internet.

These rumors are raising the bar of expectations for GTA 6

1 - Project AMERICAS

One of the first rumors that became public knowledge, Project AMERICAS, has been quite exciting for fans. As the name might allude to, Project AMERICAS might refer to GTA finally heading outside of North America and heading into South American cities.

If this rumor is true, that will open up exciting opportunities for Rockstar Games to explore their satirical themes outside the US. It will also allow Rockstar to expand upon its core map design by including two separate open-world hubs.

2 - Vice City

Vice City holds a special place in the hearts of GTA fans, and rightfully so. Players spent countless hours driving down Ocean View or visiting iconic locations like Club Malibu. Given that Rockstar hasn't yet returned to Vice City in a mainline GTA game since 2002, perhaps it's time to return home.

Players would love nothing more than to see the neon playground once again and visit all the iconic locations from their memories. While players can still enjoy 2002 games on consoles, a 4K rendition of their favorite GTA city would go a long way in roping back older fans of the series.

Plus, it lines up consistently with all of the previous Rockstar titles that have, one by one, revisited older locations from the PS2 era of GTA cities.

3 - A combined map of all major cities

Older interviews and comments from Rockstar Games suggested that it has long been the ambition of their studio to combine their best maps into one giant game. While that would have been nearly impossible given the restrictions that console technology would place, it might be a possibility now.

Next-gen consoles boast hardware at the level of a decent PC in 2021, which should provide Rockstar with enough reason to go above and beyond. Combining Los Santos, Vice City, and Liberty City would bring a ton of challenges.

As mission and world design would need to align in a way that makes sense for the player to spend time across the game world. While GTA 6 would drum up a lot of excitement if that were to happen, it will be tough to pull it off.