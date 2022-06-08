5 of the most annoying GTA 5 missions

GTA 5 offers an easier path to completion as compared to its predecessors. However, not all missions are easy, and there are occasional missions that get players vexed. Heists are a great addition to the game, and they keep things exciting for players. That being said, some of the setups for heists are also quite painful to go through.

Quite a few missions in the game make players wonder as to why they were even a part of the game. This article attempts to list some of the most annoying missions that are the most irritating to finish in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Most annoying GTA 5 Story Mode missions

5) The Big Score (Obvious approach)

GTA 5 features five heists in story mode and the last one, The Big Score, is by far the most difficult, especially if players choose the 'Obvious approach.' The mission may not be a big deal for veteran players, but newer players may find it quite grueling. Players are pit against waves of police officers, Merryweather security, and NOOSE agents.

The mission is also incredibly long and takes quite a bit of time. Thanks to Rockstar Games for switching up the mechanics and adding checkpoints, as this has made the mission a little bit easier. Previously, failing a single objective resulted in hard resets.

4) Coyote Cross Country Triathlon

Every single GTA game features side missions and activities that are a part of the open world. That being said, the Triathlons in Grand Theft Auto 5 received a lot of love when players tried them out for the first time. Soon enough, however, players started getting fed up with the senseless button mashing mechanic.

As bugged as it is, the AI in the game mostly always wins, no matter what players do. The Coyote Cross Country Triathlon is the ultimate mission in the series of races. It lasts for a harrowing thirty minutes, after which gamers' are left with numb fingers for the rest of the day.

3) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

Staying on the topic of painful and irritating mini-games, 'Did Somebody Say Yoga?' is one of the weirdest missions in the game. Players take control of Michael and must complete yoga positions by following the on-screen button combos on either a controller or KBM. These twisted combinations often see players failing miserably, which results in them starting an asana from the beginning.

The mission is very slow-paced and has probably resulted in many broken controllers and keyboards.

2) Derailed

GTA San Andreas fanatics can never forget a mission called 'Wrong Side of the Tracks.' The mere mention of this mission could even send OG fans into a frenzied state.

GTA 5 takes players on a trip down memory lane with 'Derailed' in which gamers must perfectly land a Sanchez on a moving train after a massive jump. Players take control of Trevor and begin following the train across a bridge. Using the uneven terrain beside the train, Trevor must initiate a jump and land on the train. Being successful on the first attempt even unlocks a trophy called 'Better than CJ.'

1) Scouting the Port

The entire fanbase is unanimous while stating that 'Scouting the Port' is the most annoying mission in GTA 5. While controlling Trevor, players must take on the role of a dock worker and carry out specific tasks that are enough to tip even the most dedicated RPG lovers over the edge.

Using an overhead crane, players must pick and place certain containers from point A to Point B. It may sound very easy, but getting the crane to attach to containers can be difficult. Why Rockstar would want to simulate such a tedious real-life job in an action-adventure game is a mystery to many players.

