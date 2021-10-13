5 aspects of GTA San Andreas that will look glorious in the GTA Trilogy

There are several aspects from GTA San Andreas that the GTA Trilogy could change to bring it to the next level.

Many fans wonder what the new GTA Trilogy is going to look like as a video game. One of the three titles associated with it is GTA San Andreas, arguably the most popular game of the three. Naturally, this aspect leads it to be the most fascinating to discuss.

The original game was already a timeless classic; trying to top it would be a herculean task. Still, if Rockstar Games were able to do so, then this article would cover five aspects that would be glorious to see in the new GTA Trilogy.

Five aspects about GTA San Andreas that will look great in the GTA Trilogy

5) The Missions

Every GTA game has its fair share of iconic and frustrating missions. Imagine GTA San Andreas being updated for the GTA Trilogy; it should have better graphics and modern gameplay enhancements.

Although it's unknown what the latter could be right now, one could assume that the GTA Trilogy will feel different yet familiar enough for GTA San Andreas fans. That difference will be part of the reason why it would feel so fun.

Plus, who wouldn't want to see Big Smoke tell CJ that all he had to do was follow a train?

4) Clothing options

GTA San Andreas pioneered customization features in the GTA franchise. It would only be fitting to see how this could be expanded upon in the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. Even if nothing new is added, fans could still see old fan-favorite costumes with far better graphics.

GTA San Andreas had some interesting clothing options; hence, this reason would apply to plenty of gamers. Everybody has a different taste when it comes to their desired outfits.

3) An updated world

The GTA San Andreas map (Image via Rockstar Games)

The general layout of San Andreas in the GTA Trilogy should still be the same; however, this aspect is where the improved graphics will shine. As the GTA Trilogy will include GTA 3, it would be exciting to see a snowing Liberty City in the mission, Saint Mark's Bistro.

It would be pleasant to explore all of San Andreas, even outside of missions. Players can get an idea of what Los Santos will look like thanks to GTA 5, but seeing San Fierro and Las Venturas updated would be breathtaking.

2) CJ's body type transformations

CJ is the only protagonist in the entire GTA series that can get morbidly obese. It's an amusing sight to see him get fat, but GTA San Andreas's mediocre graphics do limit its presentation. Fortunately, the GTA Trilogy will fix that significant flaw.

One can't help but wonder if the GTA Trilogy will make CJ's body transformations more drastic than before. It would be interesting to see him be absolutely shredded. In a way, it would make the player care more about making CJ eat and work out.

1) Los Santos Riots

The Los Santos Riots is one of the most critical parts of the GTA San Andreas storyline. It looks respectable in-game, but it could be drastically better with Rockstar's higher budget and modern technology.

Hoping for environmental damage would be a bit much, but they could still add more than smoke and fire to Los Santos during these riots. Not to mention, they could make the fire look more visually impressive than what the original game had.

With the GTA Trilogy on the horizon, players can expect a lot from each title. However, GTA San Andreas might prove to be the most special amongst all three of them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

