5 beloved GTA characters who fans would love to see in GTA 6

Apart from a great variety of missions and side quests, the GTA franchise has also relied on its grand army of characters.

GTA 6 is currently in development and will undoubtedly bring an array of notorious characters to the franchise. Interestingly, some of the iconic figures in the franchise are related to one another. For instance, CJ from San Andreas is Franklin's dad.

There is also a slight opportunity that a few characters from the previous iteration might return to the franchise with GTA 6.

Apart from witnessing the introduction of new characters, GTA's honest patrons also have a list of characters they would like to see again in better graphics and in a new place.

5 beloved GTA characters touted for a return in GTA 6

5) Carl CJ Johnson

His return is the least likely to happen as the original CJ voice actor, Young Maylay, has already confirmed that he won't be there in GTA 6.

Will CJ return to GTA 6? (Image via Rockstar Games)

But that hasn't stopped players from harboring hope. CJ is probably the best playable character in the franchise's history. It will be fun to watch him cause mayhem yet again using modern weapons and vehicles. A better choice of clothing isn't too bad either.

4) Yusuf Amir

He is truly one of the most memorable characters in the GTA franchise. He added spice to GTA 4: The Ballad Of Gay Tony with his eccentric and humoristic personality.

His desire to present his father with absurd gifts lays the foundation for some of the most hilarious missions the GTA franchise has ever seen.

Yusuf Amir is one of the most hilarious characters in the franchise (Image via Rockstar Games)

A nasty real estate developer, any GTA game will be lucky to have him. Unsurprisingly, fans want him to return to the franchise in GTA 6.

3) Tony Prince

Owner of a nightclub, he was always looking for trouble and a big score, making him a perfect fit for the GTA underworld.

He has also been spotted in GTA Online on missions that involve nightclubs, illegal activities and a whole lot of entertainment.

He was spotted in GTA Online on numerous occasions (Image via Rockstar Games)

His ideas aren't that bright but they always lead to extravagant adventures. Tony Prince is, indubitably, one of the most underrated characters the GTA franchise has ever produced.

2) Trevor Philips

If you're looking for an insane character who will stop at nothing to exact his revenge, Trevor Philips is the guy.

Unfortunately, he died in one of the endings of GTA 5. However, the players would love to see a twist in the tale. A story around how Trevor managed to escape and make it to GTA 6 will definitely be welcomed by the GTA faithful.

You could always count on Trevor to make things interesting (Image via Rockstar Games)

Given how much fun the players had with him the first time around, having him return to the game will be the cherry on the cake.

Trevor's foul-mouthed interactions verged on becoming hilarious, and this played a huge role in endearing him to the fans.

1) Tommy Vercetti

The iconic protagonist of GTA Vice City is perhaps one of the sauciest characters Rockstar Games has given birth to.

Tommy Vercetti could return if GTA 6 takes place in Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Other protagonists struggled with their rap sheets and criminal lifestyle while Tommy, on the other hand, enjoyed being a criminal. His penchant for crime imbued Vice City's missions with a sense of reality.

GTA 6 is rumored to be a sequel to Vice City. If not a sequel, rumors suggest that it will at least take place in Vice City. While nothing has been confirmed so far, the months leading up to the title's release will be extremely exciting.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul