5 best Android games like GTA 5 available on low-end Android smartphones in 2021

Since the release of GTA 5 eight years ago, the game has gone on to become one of the best selling entertainment products ever.

Over the years, GTA 5 has been updated, modified and remastered for different platforms like PC and new-gen consoles and has still maintained huge playerbases on all these platforms.

Sadly, the game will not be ported to Android devices as Android devices are not fit to handle games of such massive scale. Although GTA 5 is not available on Android devices, there are a lot of games available on Android that are similar to GTA 5.

They are not "GTA 5 clones" instead they are games which have taken a lot of inspiration from the Grand Theft Auto series as a whole.

Here is a list of games similar to GTA 5 that can run on low-end Android devices.

Best Android games like GTA 5 available on low-end devices

#1- Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

Gangstar Rio: City of Saints is a very popular game on the Play Store.

The game has very similar gameplay to GTA and even the story is like GTA to an extent.

The game has about 60 missions in the story with no side content. The missions range from assasinations, stealing vehicles and smuggling contraband across the city of Rio.

The game costs Rs. 599 on the Play Store and has a file size of 2.2 GB.

Get the game here.

#2- MadOut 2 Big City Online

Madout 2 Big City Online is a nice GTA inspired game.

This game really shines in its driving mechanics, so hitting the race tracks and driving around in this game is fun. The game also has a great variety of cars to drive.

Madout 2 Big City Online does have missions but they are very basic and get boring very quickly.

The game is free with in-app purchases and has a file size of 483 MB.

Get the game here.

#3- Los Angeles Crimes Online

Los Angeles Crimes Online is very similar to GTA Online in its gameplay. Just like GTA Online, players are dropped into an open world map where they can do as they please.

Other than that, the game has six small free roam maps to choose from and a variety of different game modes to play just like GTA Online.

The game also lets players switch between third person mode and first person mode like GTA 5.

The game is free on the Play Store and has been downloaded over 10 million times.

Get the game here.

#4- Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gangstar Vegas was developed by the same studio behind Gangstar Rio. It is not a sequel to Gangstar Rio but more of a spin off.

The gameplay is the same as Gangstar Rio with improvements to driving and shooting.

The game is set in Las Vegas and has a proper story with missions just like Gangstar Rio.

The game is free on the Play Store and has a file size of 2.2 GB. It has been downloaded over 100 million times.

Get the game here.

#5- PAKO 2

Pako 2 is different from the others on this list as Pako 2 only focuses on the driving aspect of GTA.

Pako 2 is a very GTA-like driving game in which players assume the role of a get-away driver who has to drive heist crew members to safety while being chased by the police.

These car chases are very reminiscent of the car chases in GTA 5, so players that enjoyed the car chases in GTA 5 will surely enjoy this game.

Pako 2 is free on the Play Store and has a file size of 73MB only.

Get the game here.

