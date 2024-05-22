5 best car builds in GTA Online ahead of Summer Update 2024

Players regularly come up with amazing car builds in GTA Online that enhance the vehicle's performance and looks. With the Summer Update 2024 not too far away, more players are coming together to make the existing cars spectacular while waiting for new ones to drop. However, some craftsmen in the community dedicate their time to making the most out of the vehicle customization that the game offers.

These players take their sweet time picking up various parts and color schemes for the cars to make them perfect in every way. Naturally, others want to experience the same. Hence, this article will list five of the best car builds in GTA Online that are worth copying.

Note: The article is subjective. Also, thanks to hella-flush on YouTube for the ideas.

5 of the best car builds in GTA Online one can use before the Summer Update 2024

1) Schafter V12

The Schafter V12 offers numerous amazing customization options (Image via YouTube/hella-flush)

The Schafter V12 has numerous customization options, allowing players to come up with some of the best car builds in GTA Online. However, this particular build focuses on practicality and simplicity. It uses various stock parts and only changes a couple of things. Below are the main modifications that you can copy for this build before the Summer Update 2024 rolls out:

Crew Color: #210C17FF

#210C17FF Front Bumper: Stock

Stock Rear Bumper: Stock

Stock Hoods: Stock Hood

Stock Hood Spoilers: None

None Exhausts: Dual Exist Exhaust

2) Rebla GTS

The Rebla GTS offers one of the best car builds in GTA Online (Image via YouTube/hella-flush)

This is yet another one of the best car builds in GTA Online that keeps things relatively simple yet enticing. The Rebla GTS is an amazing car that has a lot to offer. Hence, this build focuses on the important modifications and leaves others as they are. Below are all the details you need to know before Rockstar Games rolls out the Summer Update:

Crew Color: #051C29FF

#051C29FF Spoilers: Secondary Performance Spoiler

Secondary Performance Spoiler Suspension: Street Suspension

Street Suspension Grilles: Carbon Exposed Grille

3) ZR350

The ZR350 is the best for customizing in GTA Online (Image via YouTube/hella-flush)

The ZR 350 is an incredible car in the game and offers good performance alongside numerous customization options. The car's design takes inspiration from the insanely popular RX-7, so it is only natural that players are looking to experiment with it. This particular build brings out the spectacular JDM specs of the car alongside popping colors that look very good on the vehicle.

Crew Color: #3A2C3AFF

#3A2C3AFF Front Bumpers: Painted Cutout Bumper

Painted Cutout Bumper Rear Bumpers: Stock

Stock Exhausts: Street Exhaust

Street Exhaust Hoods: Stock Hood

Stock Hood Spoilers: Secondary Optional Spoiler

Secondary Optional Spoiler Wheel Colors: Off White Pearl

4) Viseris

The Viseris has a great design that can be enhanced with upgrades (Image via YouTube/hella-flush)

The Viseris is one of the coolest cars in the game. It has an awesome design which can be further enhanced with the numerous customization options that the online multiplayer mode provides. However, this particular build utilizes an incredible color scheme alongside an amazing mix of stock and custom parts.

Crew Color: #0A3720FF

#0A3720FF Skirts: Black Extentions

Black Extentions Spoilers: V Wing Spoiler

V Wing Spoiler Wheels: Giga Mesh

Giga Mesh Wheel color: Gold

5) Schwartzer

The Schwartzer is an amazing car in GTA Online with numerous customization options (Image via YouTube/hella-flush)

The Schwartzer is another amazing vehicle in the game that allows players to come up with amazing car builds in GTA Online. The car has great color schemes as well as upgradable parts which allow players to enhance its looks and design. This particular build focuses on the wheels and the paint job to keep things elegant.

Crew Color: #050917FF

#050917FF Rear Bumper: Stock

Stock Exhausts: Race Exhaust

Race Exhaust Grilles: Grille Slats Delete

Grille Slats Delete Hoods: Stock Hood

Stock Hood Wheels: Cheetah RR

Many fans are hoping that Rockstar Games will add this car to the upcoming game with enhanced customization options.

