5 best car mods for GTA: San Andreas

GTA: San Andreas is one of the most popular games for modding, and car modifications make up the bulk of those mods.

This game had a significant role in Rockstar’s popularity and the PS2’s success. Since its release, the game has spawned numerous modding communities that have produced multiple gameplay alterations, increasing the game's replayability. Even after 16 years, modders are still working on the game, releasing new mods every day, including cars that make the game still worth playing in 2021.

This list dives into some of the best car mods available for the game this year.

5 of the best car mods available for GTA: San Andreas right now

#5 - zeti's Advanced Car Control v3

This mod adds the ability to control the cars just as anyone would in real life. Engines, lights, doors, and hoods are all controllable, along with new features like a turbo. This is an essential mod for any GTA: San Andreas player.

#4 - INITIAL D LQ karpak

In the 90s, GTA: San Andreas has a ton of cars from that era, including imported tuners based on real-life JDM icons. This mod adds 48 cars, most of them taken from the cult-classic anime series Initial-D. As such, this is a mod for both fans of the series and JDM fans alike.

#3 - GTA3 HD Vehicles Tri-Pack III v.1.1

GTA III was the first game in the 3D Universe, and it introduced players to a modern setting at the time of its launch. Players willing to revisit the nostalgia would be glad to know that they can drive identical vehicles in GTA San Andreas in upscaled textures, complete with detailed interiors.

#2 - HD Universe GTA Vehicles [Update IX]

This mod adds a nice change to the game's general atmosphere and should be a must-have for players looking to update the 90s world of GTA: San Andreas to a more modern setting. It replaces in-game cars with its HD Universe equivalent from GTA IV and GTA V.

#1 - Tuning Mod v3.0.1

While this mod doesn’t add any new cars to the game, players can use it to customize the existing vehicles to their heart’s content. Any vehicle can be modified with any of the in-game props ranging from speakers to guns. The results can range from a tuner built for street racing to a post-apocalyptic abomination.