5 best characters that players might find in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Newer players will finally be introduced to the awesome characters of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Out of all the classic titles, none are as highly regarded as GTA San Andreas. It was considered the high point of the series for its time. What really builds the world are its characters. The game would be emptier without them.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is going to bring those characters back. Newer players can finally see what makes them so captivating. The original game had such a colorful assortment of characters. Now it’s time to see what they are made of in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Five of the best characters players can look for in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

5) The Truth

When they say the truth is out there, The Truth is really out there. This eccentric hippy wants to fight the system alongside the player. He will offer some of the most fun missions in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Players will do everything from using combined harvesters to raiding a government laboratory.

4) Mike Toreno

Government agents are never to be trusted. Nonetheless, Mike Toreno proves himself useful. He is always a dangerous threat, whether he's an ally or an enemy. The quick witted agent is also prone to clever remarks. He is one of the more naturally funny characters in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

3) Woozie

Despite his blindness, Woozie is luckier than a lottery ticket. He defies conventional wisdom. Despite his handicap, the Triad leader is a suitable ally for the player. He is always willing to lend a hand in a time of need. Woozie is a likable character who can surprisingly make players laugh.

2) Big Smoke

Big Smoke is one of the breakout characters in the GTA series. He steals the show in every scene. Thanks to his infamous order, the big eater is still remembered to this very day. He is a memetic quote generator.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will finally bring him back in 4K resolution. Big Smoke has earned his place in history. He is arguably the most popular antagonist in the series. Big Smoke is just fun to be around. He usually comes up in any conversations about this game.

1) Carl Johnson

CJ defines the entire GTA experience. His rise to power is a classic tale of rags-to-riches. While he's not entirely good, CJ does have moral standards. He cares deeply about his friends and family. This makes him easy to root for in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

He is also the first customizable protagonist. Players will have fun trying out various clothing items. CJ can also change his body type. He can even get bigger than Big Smoke. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition gives power to the players. Customization is one of the game's strongest assets.

