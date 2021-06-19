5 best cheats in GTA 5 Story Mode for beginners

Since the beginning of the GTA series with 1997's Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar has put secret cheat codes in every GTA game which, when activated, allow players to do a variety of things in the open world they normally could.

Cheat codes are a sequence of buttons which when pressed will give players an unfair advantage like special skills, altering game physics, etc.

Cheat codes in GTA 5 range from spawning a helicopter to making players invincible.

Here is our list of the best cheats that beginners should try in GTA 5 story mode.

Note: Using cheat codes will affect mission challenges and will disable trophies for the duration of the game session in which cheats are used.

Also read: 5 best villains from the GTA series

Best GTA 5 cheats for beginners

1) Max health and armour

PS4 - O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One - B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

PC - TURTLE

Cell Phone - 1-999-887-853

The max health and armor cheat does exactly what the name suggests. It fills up the health bar and gives players full body armor too.

This cheat is great for beginners who are learning the ropes and struggle in shoot outs.

2) Lower wanted level

PS4 - R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Xbox One - RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

PC - LAWYERUP

Cell Phone - 1-999-529-93787

This cheat removes one wanted star level. If the player's wanted level is more than one star, they can activate the cheat multiple times.

This cheat is great for beginners who do not want to deal with cops or aren't equipped to handle a high wanted level.

3) Slow-motion aiming

PS4 - Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Xbox One - X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

PC - DEADEYE

Cell Phone - 1-999-332-3393

This cheat code is like the deadeye ability in Red Dead Redemption and the bullet time ability in Max Payne 3, so it is nice to see it return in GTA 5.

This cheat slows down the game when players start aiming with a gun.

This cheat is great for accuracy as it gives players a few extra seconds to get the right shot.

The intensity of the slow motion has four levels which can be cycled through by activating the cheat multiple times.

4) Explosive rounds

PS4 - Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One - Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

PC - HIGHEX

Cell Phone - 1-999-444-439

This cheat replaces all the ammo in players' arsenal with explosive rounds. Every bullet fired will create a small explosion making guns overpowered.

This cheat makes the major shootouts of the game a cakewalk as players can take down helicopters and police vehicles with only a pistol.

This cheat should be activated along with the slow-motion aiming cheat to create some epic shootout moments.

5) Weapons and ammo

PS4 - Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One - Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

PC - TOOLUP

Cell Phone - 1-999-866-587

Weapons and ammo cheat gives players all the weapons that can be purchased in Ammu-Nation in GTA 5. It also refills ammo for all the weapons that are already in the player's inventory.

This cheat is useful when players are in the middle of a shootout with low ammo. This cheat can also be used to acquire better weapons early on in the game before players can afford them.

Also read: 5 major betrayals in the GTA series

Edited by Gautham Balaji