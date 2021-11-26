5 best free GTA 3 mods to download in 2021

The Definitive Edition of GTA 3 has been released, but not all gamers are capable of running it. The new Trilogy games are difficult to run even in the most powerful PCs due to framerate issues.

Gamers can instead download mods for the original game that will greatly improve the experience. This article explores a few of the best mods for the game.

5 of the best GTA 3 mods that players can download for free in 2021

5) III Aircraft

The Dodo's wings are restored with this mod (Image via GTAGarage)

The Dodo was the closest thing fans had to a flyable aircraft in GTA 3. Due to its sawed off wings, this aircraft was unable to maintain long-term flight.

The III Aircraft mod allows players to fly planes exactly like any other vehicle in the game. The Maverick, Skimmer, and even the Hunter from previous GTA titles are some of the games included in the mod.

Download it here.

4) Real Effects Pack

This mod improves the in-game particle effects (Image via The GTA Place)

Sometimes, a simple tweak is all that is needed to significantly improve a game's graphics. The particle effects of GTA 3, for example, if improved, make the 20-year-old game much more appealing to look at.

This mod achieves this by enhancing the reflections, explosions, weather, fire, smoke, and more.

Download it here.

3) Natural HD Textures

Natural HD textures improves the graphics significantly (Image via Mod DB)

It's hard to deny the fact that GTA 3 is far too obsolete by modern graphical standards. Hence, a graphic mod is the first thing that most players look out for after installing the game.

This mod may not achieve the visual quality of the Definitive Edition, but it's definitely better than the original game. As its name suggests, this mod upscales the vanilla textures to high-definition.

Download it here.

2) GTA III Anniversary Edition

The first remaster of GTA 3 came out on the occasion of the game's 10th Anniversary. This version has several fixes, minor graphical tweaks, and other improvements over the originals. It is also much more stable.

However, the Anniversary Edition was only released on mobile devices. This mod attempts to recreate this edition on the PC version of GTA 3.

Download it here.

1) The Essential Fixes

This is probably the most vital mod for GTA 3 that every player should install before starting the game. It is basically a compilation of all the vital files required for running the original GTA Trilogy games on modern PCs.

The Essential Fixes combines SilentPatch, SkyGFX, and SweetFX in a single package so players won't need to install them separately. It also has a widescreen fix and a San Andreas-like free camera mod. There are several other optional tweaks that players can install according to their preferences.

Download it here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul