5 best games like GTA 5 for Android and iOS devices

There are many games similar to GTA 5 on Android and iOS devices. With mobile phones getting more advanced by the day, this has obviously allowed developers to create better games for these devices. Many of today's open-world graphic intensive games with their long immersive storylines can run on smartphones. That being said, it seems that more smartphone users want to experience the joys of games similar to GTA 5.

With more than a million games on the play store, open world games similar to GTA 5 are getting more popular on Android and iOS and even more of them are becoming available for players. Here is a list of the 5 best games similar to GTA 5 for Android and iOS.

5 games for Android and iOS like GTA 5 that use less storage space

5) GTA 3

The remake of GTA 3 was released on Android and iOS devices worldwide on December 15, 2011. Ever since the release of this particular game, older Rockstar titles have started to get popular on mobile devices. GTA 3 for mobiles is a ported version of the PC game released officially by Rockstar Games.

4) GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City is a port of the PC version of the immensely popular video game released officially by Rockstar Games. The game was released on 6th December 2012 on iOS and on December 12, 2012 for Android. The mobile version was released so more players could enjoy the classic GTA experience without buying a PC.

3) GTA Chinatown Wars

GTA Chinatown Wars was the first GTA game to be released on a mobile device. The game was first released for the Nintendo DS and was later ported to iOS on January 17, 2010. The Android version of the game came out much later on the December 18, 2014. The game has the iconic top-down view which is a throwback into the older generation of GTA games.

2) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gangstar Vegas is a series that was developed by Gameloft. Upon release, the game was marketed as the biggest open world game on mobile platforms. The release date for the game was on June 7, 2013. The gameplay is very similar to that of the GTA series and GTA fans will certainly have a good experience playing the Gangstar series. The game was released together for both iOS and Android devices.

1) GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is quite possibly the most iconic game of the franchise. Quite similar to GTA 5, San Andreas was ported to iOS devices on December 12, 2013 and was released on Android devices on December 19, 2013. The mobile version of the game is an upscaled version of the PC classic which proudly continues the legacy of the game even today.

This list is based purely on the writer's opinions.

Edited by Atul S