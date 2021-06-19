The GTA series has been one of the most popular and iconic video game franchises ever. A lot of older GTA titles have been ported over to Android devices owing to smartphones becoming more powerful.

Some of these are well-known classics like GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. Others are ports of handheld-exclusive games like GTA Liberty City Stories and GTA Chinatown Wars.

While many eager fans expect a port of GTA 4 to Android devices, the likelihood of it happening anytime soon is very low. The mobile ports haven't been particularly profitable for Rockstar, and the likelihood of further ports (GTA 4 and GTA Vice City Stories) is very unlikely to happen.

However, there are plenty of games similar to GTA 5 and its predecessors that deserve to be ported over to Android devices.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best games like GTA 5 that deserve to be ported over to Android devices

5) The Getaway

The Getaway was quite an impressive title when it was launched in 2002. This was particularly due to the attention to detail that the developers paid when recreating London in their game world.

The movie-like aesthetics were amplified by the lack of HUD and on-screen prompts. Even directions were cleverly implemented through turn indicators. This was inarguably a bold move at the time, since large HUDs are the first thing that comes to mind when considering early-2000s games.

The game should have shone through its plotline, but the plot turned out to be its biggest weakness. The game is quite enjoyable, however, and it would make a great candidate for porting over to mobile devices.

4) True Crime: Streets of LA

Several games, over the years, have been labeled 'GTA clones,' with the True Crime series being one of the most popular.

The major difference from GTA was that the game is played from the perspective of a police officer. Sleeping Dogs is considered the spiritual successor to this series, and its success could lead to newer titles.

True Crime: Streets of LA was the first game in this series and was a highly ambitious one. The branching storyline gave a non-linear aspect to the game, and they also introduced multiplayer.

While graphical glitches and general bugs brought criticism upon the game, an Android port with fixes for these issues could bring back what was actually a good game.

3) Saints Row

The Saints Row franchise has had the most rapid and bizarre transformation to distinguish it from the GTA games. This has paid off quite well, as Saints Row III was one of the most popular games in the series.

The first Saints Row title was very distinct compared to the more recent ones. It is essentially a GTA clone, but with a customizable protagonist and a heavy focus on gang warfare. The plot isn't lacking either, tying in well to the series portraying the beginning of the 3rd Street Saints.

2) The Godfather

Most video game adaptations of movies are notorious for their flaws. A few games in this genre like the Godfather and Scarface are exceptions to the rule. This was a surprisingly well-optimized, graphically impressive game at the time of its release.

Combat is one of the best aspects of the game, although the controls can be clunky without controllers. The empire management system in the form of racketeering and mob warfare was a fun feature.

The game didn't get as much recognition as it deserved, probably because players didn't expect a GTA-like game from EA. An Android port would do justice to this classic mob game.

1) Yakuza

Some of the best Japanese games of recent times have been PS-exclusives. Yakuza is one such series which has been a PS mainstay, and with good reason. Yakuza is similar to GTA in some ways but also vastly distinct.

Yakuza is an open-world beat 'em up with RPG elements. The game world has always been one of the best features in the series, with unmatched attention to detail in representing a small section of Tokyo. It is the implementation of a classic JRPG formula in a modern gangland setting.

A remake of the game called Yakuza Kiwami was released recently, and the Yakuza series has an Android variant called Yakuza Online. However, it is nothing like the Yakuza games and players have yet to see a port of the original game.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod