5 best games like GTA 5 for low-end PCs in June 2021

GTA 5 was lauded for its gripping storyline, unique approach through three characters and its GTA Online counterpart. Even today, GTA 5's popularity keeps burgeoning and the game enjoys a dedicated fanbase.

Unfortunately, GTA 5 is quite demanding for PCs. The 76 GB game needs a PC with at least 8 GB of RAM, Windows 7 or better version and AMD Radeon HD 4870 or a similar graphic card.

However, the internet has no dearth of open-world action games that are not-so-demanding about fancy system requirements.

Here are some games like GTA 5 for low-end PCs

1) GTA Vice City

Tommy Vercetti is not the only reason why GTA Vice City is still so popular. For many, Vice City is still a favorite GTA title. The game is set in the neon backdrop of 80's Miami. The gameplay resembles GTA 5 a lot.

Even with those great graphics and action-packed missions, GTA Vice City runs smoothly even on 1 GB RAM PCs.

2) Total Overdose

Many players might be familiar with Total Overdose. The third-person shooter game follows the protagonist, Ramiro, on some exciting missions across Mexico.

Total Overdose can be easily downloaded and played on a low-end PC. It can get cheesy at some point, but nonetheless, it packs a powerful punch with all the action-filled missions.

3) Max Payne

Max Payne is another popular title from the creators of the GTA series. The slow-motion bullets and a great storyline are highlights of Max Payne. Players get to experience the fast-paced action game through the eyes of Max Payne.

Max Payne's download size is just 503 MB. With compressions, the game can take up to 786 MB after installation.

4) Assassin's Creed

Undoubtedly, Assassin's Creed is one of the best PC games that is high on graphics and light on storage. The game is set during the time of the Third Crusade (around 1191).

Along with an open-world, the game uses stealth skills, tactics and strategies to complete the missions. Assassin's Creed can run well on 1GB and 2GB RAM PCs.

5) Far Cry

The Far Cry franchise needs no introduction as it is already popular amongst PC gamers. Set against a tropical backdrop, Far Cry is an FPS game.

The plot is centered around surviving against genetically mutated creatures (Trigens) and rescuing the missing reporter. A PC needs 256MB RAM and 4GB of Hard Disk space to run Far Cry smoothly.

