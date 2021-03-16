s

GTA: Liberty City Stories is an underrated title in the massively famous GTA franchise. Like all other GTA games, GTA: Liberty City Stories also has adventurous missions that take players on exciting journeys.

GTA: Liberty City Stories is one of five GTA titles that can be enjoyed on iOS devices. Here is a list of five games similar to GTA: Liberty City Stories for players using iOS devices.

5 best games like GTA: Liberty City Stories for iOS devices

1. Gangstar New Orleans

Image via Gangstar (YouTube)

Gangstar New Orleans allows players to be a part of the lifestyle and shenanigans of biker gangs and thugs. The game has an interesting storyline which revolves around an unpopular gangster and his rise to power.

Like GTA: Liberty City Stories, this title offers an open-world map where players can roam around in fancy vehicles. The title also gives players the option to customize their gangster!

Download it from here.

2. Gangstar Vegas

Image via TouchGameplay (YouTube)

Like GTA: Liberty City Stories, Gangstar Vegas is also an action-adventure, open-world game. Players can be a part of over 80 action-packed missions in Gangstar Vegas.

There are vehicles like armored muscle cars, tanks, etc. which players can use to complete missions. Players will enjoy playing the game even more because of its intuitive and simple controls.

Download it from here.

3. Auto Gangsters

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

Players will surely get GTA: Liberty City Stories vibes as Auto Gangsters will let them complete missions in Liberty City! Not just Liberty City, players can also play in two other cities, San Andreas and Vegas.

The game has a decent arsenal of weapons that players can use to defeat enemies. In this title, players can step into the shoes of a gangster and assert dominance in the criminal underworld.

Download it from here.

4. Go To Street

Image via Games Lovers (YouTube)

Players that enjoyed roaming around in different vehicles in GTA: Liberty City Stories, rather than completing missions, will be interested in playing Go To Street. The title can be downloaded for free.

Players can get immersed in the open-world offered by the game. From sports cars to airplanes, this title has a good collection of vehicles that players can cruise around in.

Download it from here.

5. Payback 2

Image via MediaTech - Gameplay Channel (YouTube)

There are several gang battles in Payback 2, which might remind players of gang war missions of GTA: Liberty City Stories. Players can also take part in high-speed races in Payback 2.

The title has 7 different game modes and over 50 campaign events that players can enjoy. Players can also travel around and explore as many as 7 distinct cities!

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.