5 best games like GTA San Andreas for PS4

When it comes to action-adventure games, GTA San Andreas is one of the best titles on the market. The game provides players with an open world where they can take part in missions and exciting side activities.

From Microsoft Windows to Android, GTA San Andreas is available across various platforms. If players want to enjoy PS4 games that are similar GTA San Andreas, they can check out the list below.

5 best games that are similar to GTA San Andreas for PS4

#1 Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 (Image via Select Game)

Like GTA San Andreas, Watch Dogs 2 has an exciting open world for players to explore. The protagonist of the story gets involved with a notorious group of hackers who want to take down an operating system misused by criminals.

Watch Dogs 2 is popular and has six competitive multiplayer modes, namely, Showd0wn, Hacking Invasion, Racing, Man vs Machine, Bounty Hunter, and Loot Trucks.

#2 Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row: The Third (Image via Microsoft)

Saints Row: The Third is an action-adventure game that revolves around gang wars and the lives of gangsters, like GTA San Andreas. There are fewer missions in this game compared to the GTA title, but they are still fun to complete.

The title has a good storyline, while the side missions and mini-games are also enjoyable.

#3 Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs (Image via PlayStation Store)

Like GTA San Andreas, Sleeping Dogs is an open-world, action-adventure game that has good graphics and does not shy away from portraying violence. Players can explore the streets of Hong Kong in this title and take part in various side activities.

The gameplay of Sleeping Dogs revolves around the martial arts skills of the protagonist. Players will have a great time learning and mastering these skills as the game progresses.

#4 Yakuza 0

Yakuza 0 (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Yakuza 0 is also action-adventure gaming game and has to be played from the third-person perspective. Apart from battling enemies on the streets, players can also complete various side activities in this game, like they did in GTA San Andreas.

Players can earn money in-game with the help of side businesses. The dialogue and lengthy cut-scenes might bore players, but the action will definitely keep them engaged.

#5 Payday 2

Payday 2 (Image via DeviantArt)

Like GTA San Andreas, players can complete exciting heists and engage in many criminal activities in Payday 2.

Players might miss the open world offered by the Rockstar classic, but Payday 2's interesting storylines and intense combat will surely keep them busy.

Players are advised to make use of stealth mechanics to complete missions successfully in the game. They can also invite their friends in the multiplayer mode and have a fun time completing exciting missions together.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. It is an individual's choice to play one or the other title according to their preference.

