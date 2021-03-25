GTA San Andreas is one of the best games in the GTA franchise. The tough missions and vast open-world make it a killer combination.

Most Android games are available for free, but players have to pay ₹182 for GTA San Andreas.

If players are looking for free games like GTA San Andreas for a device with 3 GB RAM, they can explore the games on the list below.

5 best free Android games like GTA San Andreas for 3 GB RAM devices

1. Grand Gangsters 3D

Image via Pinterest

Like GTA San Andreas, this title revolves around crime and gang wars. The game is a mixture of auto racing, punching, and shooter elements, making it unique and worth the time spent.

Players can complete missions in four areas of a fictional place named Sin City. There are over 15 weapons, many vehicles, and six types of motor vehicle theft missions.

Download it from here.

2. Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Android Games (YouTube)

This open-world game also portrays the shenanigans of gangsters, like GTA San Andreas. Players face cops and fight special soldiers standing in their way.

The game has a good collection of weapons and explosives like AK-47, Grenade Launcher, RPG, Chainsaw, etc. The game is appreciated for its graphics and has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

3. San Andreas Crime Stories

Image via SPtv | Android gameplay (YouTube)

The title offers exciting missions which will remind players of GTA San Andreas. If players want to trace their missions, they can always take the help of mini-maps.

The open-world map allows travel around in fancy cars to explore different places. Apart from the main missions, players can also engage in exciting side activities.

Download it from here.

4. San Andreas: 3D Real Gangsters

Image via DroidGameplaysTV (YouTube)

In this action-adventure title, there are fun activities that players can take part in, apart from completing missions, like they did in GTA San Andreas. This title can also be played offline.

The missions in this open-world game allow players to earn money. From sports cars to motorcycles, there are various vehicles that players can ride.

Download it from here.

5. Crime War S. Andreas

Image via DroidGameplaysTV (YouTube)

This GTA San Andreas clone allows players to cruise around in supercars and complete missions assigned to them. The title will provide the necessary weapons for completing missions.

Players also have the chance to explore the open-world. They can also buy different cars, ranging from classics to sports cars, for racing events.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

