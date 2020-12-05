5 of the best games like GTA San Andreas on Android under 100 MB

GTA San Andreas is one of the best games in the GTA franchise. It is known for its storyline, characters, and interesting missions. It also offers an expansive open-world that players can explore.

Device storage is a crucial factor when it comes to downloading games on mobile phones. Players who do not have enough space to download GTA San Andreas can try out these similar games that take up only 100 MB of space.

5 best games like GTA San Andreas on Android under 100 MB

1. Crime War S. Andreas

Image via DroidGameplaysTV (YouTube)

The artwork for this game is enough to make any person believe that this game is a GTA San Andreas clone. It has many missions and heists that players can complete with the help of the weapons provided.

The game also has a collection of supercars that players can cruise around in. This title also offers an open world that players can explore when they get tired of completing missions. Safe to say, this game is very much like GTA San Andreas.

Size: 96 MB

Download it from here.

2. San Andreas Crime Stories

Image SPtv | Android gameplay (YouTube)

This title is also an open-world game like GTA San Andreas. Players can make use of the in-built mini-map to trace where the mission locations are.

Like all action-adventure games, the primary aspect of this title is to hunt down enemies. Players can also take part in other activities like flying a helicopter or jet plane.

Size: 71 MB

Download it from here.

3. San Andreas Crime City Gangsters 3D

Image DroidGameplaysTV (YouTube)

The city of San Andreas is infested with criminals who kill innocent citizens. So, the primary objective of the player will be to avenge these innocent citizens and put an end to the killers.

Like GTA San Andreas, this title also offers the necessary guns required for killing enemies. The difficulty level of the missions in this title is very low and GTA players will find them quite easy to complete.

Size: 57 MB

Download it from here.

4. San Andreas: 3D Real Gangsters

Image via DroidGameplaysTV (YouTube)

One of the best parts of this title is that it can be played without an internet connection. Compared to other games, this title has a more detailed storyline, which is something that players might find interesting.

This title also offers many motorcycles and sports cars that players can use to explore the open-world, just like they did while playing GTA San Andreas. Players can also buy powerful guns to defeat their enemies.

Size: 55 MB

Download it from here.

5. California Straight 2 Compton

Image via BestAndroidGame (YouTube)

Mobile gamers will not take time to realize that this title has many similarities to GTA San Andreas. Players can buy cars and guns to ensure their success in acquiring control over the neighborhood.

The storyline of this game involves gang wars and establishing dominance over rival gangs.

Size: 42 MB

Download it from here.

