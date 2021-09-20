5 best GTA 4 graphics mods in September 2021 

The GTA franchise has always been home to the modding community and GTA 4 is no exception. GTA 4 is over 13 years old today but still receives a bunch of mods to date thanks to its versatile RAGE engine.

Playing GTA 4 with the vanilla graphics that it shipped with might not be the best experience as its washed out and gray visual presentation doesn't hold up anymore. Graphics have come a long way since 2008, and GTA 4's modding community has taken it upon themselves to spice up this classic game and bring it up to today's visual standards.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

Top 5 graphics mods for GTA 4 as of September 2021

5) Excellent ENB Graphics

The Excellent ENB Graphics mod for GTA 4 changes the color scheme of the whole game. The mod makes the game much brighter and adds vivid reflections to the cars. There are advanced shadow effects and cloud effects that add a level of depth to the game's visual presentation.

4) iCEnhancer 3.0

The iCEnhancer 3.0 mod is a lot more subtle than 'Excellent ENB Graphics' and changes all the colors in the game to be a little more saturated. This enhancer makes the game brighter than the original GTA 4 with new blood and muzzle flash effects. Players can notice a lens flare when they use weapons that cause an explosion.

3) Zimmer's Graphics Enhancement 2.5

Zimmer's Graphic Enhancement 2.5 is a more toned-down version of the previous enhancer. The game becomes more readable with this mod. Shadow and water effects have been worked on to seem more natural. The smoke effects in the mod are more realistic and explosion effects have been reworked as well.

2) Simple ENB

The Simple ENB mod gives the game a very clean look. Everything seems uniformly colored in this mod, making the game look bold. Excessive lens flares and over-the-top rain effects have been swapped out for a neutral and more realistic color palette. The developers have worked on smoke and gas effects to make them as clear as possible.

1) CryENB

CryENB captures the game’s esthetic in its most natural form. This mod gives GTA 4 the default color palette while making things more visible in the game via filters and reshades. The brighter graphics also come with improved reflections that are so good they almost look ray traced.

Edited by Danyal Arabi