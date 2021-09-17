5 best GTA 4 missions of all time

GTA 4 is frequently compared to other installments in the series in terms of its storyline. Many fans consider its missions to be among the best in the series.

Due to its grim and realistic plot, GTA 4 is often regarded as the most unique GTA game. Its mission design was also much different from its predecessors. Players were allowed to make decisive choices that affected the outcome of the plot.

The only flaw was a lack of variety, as a shift towards realism meant less ambitious gameplay. This article features some of the best missions in GTA 4 that players loved playing.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

GTA 4: 5 of the best missions in the game

5) Late Checkout

This is a rather straightforward mission that involves a shootout at a prominent hotel. However, playing this for the first time was an entertaining experience back when GTA 4 came out. The new RAGE engine made gunfights much more interesting than it was in previous games.

The mission also provided insertion choices to the player. One can storm the hotel and start shooting their way to the top or take the window cleaner's elevator instead.

4) Museum Piece

This is an entertaining crossover mission where players get to shoot up a museum. Museum Piece is a classic deal-gone-wrong scenario where the DLC protagonists make their mark.

It is also available to play from the other protagonists' angles in the subsequent expansions.

3) A Dish Served Cold

A Dish Served Cold involves storming the Platypus ship to hunt down Dimitri Rascalov. Players engage in a violent shootout finishing all of Dimitri's men before killing Rascalov himself.

This mission is also quite straightforward, but most players felt therapeutic while playing it for the first time.

2) Out of Commission

This mission has three different action-packed phases. It starts with a shootout, continues with an epic chase, and finally ends in an iconic way. This three-part structure makes it engaging and quite distinct from the rest of the missions.

The cathartic end to Pegorino and the following cutscene is also a relief to watch.

1) Three Leaf Clover

Three Leaf Clover is easily one of the best missions in the game, and for many reasons. In this mission, Niko robs the Bank of Liberty along with the McReary brothers. Hollywood movies like Heist and Point Break serve as obvious inspirations for the mission.

Players must evade endless hordes of cops and defend their allies while attempting to flee in true GTA fashion.

