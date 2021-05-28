5 best GTA 5 alternatives that are just as good

The GTA franchise staked claimed the open-world throne at the start of the 2000s and hasn't left the spot since. Each game in the series has successfully set the benchmark for an entire industry and led the charge on innovation and polish.

GTA 5 is Rockstar Games' modern open-world magnum opus and serves as an excellent standard against which every other open-world game is compared. To that end, many studios have been able to craft competent games that are great alternatives to the publisher's cultural phenomenon.

Here, we take a look at some fantastic games fans of GTA 5 should try out.

GTA 5 alternatives players should try out

1) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs was a surprise sleeper hit, to say the least, as the game came out to a relatively mixed reaction from both fans and critics. Both parties found the game somewhere in the middle of a decent open-world title like GTA and a combat-focused game like Arkham City.

Instead of emulating what works for the GTA franchise, the excess variety and openness of the world, the developers chose to focus on other areas. The combat and story are indeed the stars of the show in Sleeping Dogs, with it being miles ahead in melee combat compared to GTA 5.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar's premier franchises, Red Dead and GTA, couldn't be further apart in terms of tone and identity. While the latter likes to satirize modern society, the former explores a decayed idea and packs quite an emotional punch in each title.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the culmination of years of hard work and dedication, and the results couldn't be any better. The game is an absolute masterclass in both open-world design and storytelling.

The game leaves no room for complaint and is as AAA as AAA can get, and is easily one of the best games of the past decade.

3) Yakuza 0

The Yakuza franchise has gone strong for a while and doesn't look like it's about to slow down. The franchise found a brand-new audience in the States, and simultaneously, the world, after the release of Yakuza 0.

The game introduced players to the fantastic combat-focused gameplay of Yakuza that never fails to impress. The game world might not be as large and expansive as GTA, but the storytelling is absolutely on par with some of Rockstar's best titles.

In typical Japanese storytelling fashion, Yakuza 0's story takes players on a journey that will leave them speechless. Ambitious, dramatic, emotionally impactful, and hilarious, Yakuza 0 will provide players with some of their favorite moments in gaming.

4 - Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 wasn't exactly the most highly anticipated game upon announcement, but it slowly found a solid fanbase after release. Many looked at it as a simple course correction rather than an overall improvement, but it was an improvement in several ways.

Watch Dogs 2 ditched the grimy aesthetic of the original for a much more light-hearted and enjoyable experience. The game benefits a ton from a lighter tone, feeling way more "fun," quite akin to GTA 5.

Minus the cynical satire, Watch Dogs 2 is a fantastic open-world title with plenty to offer to players.

5) Mafia 2

Mafia 2 couldn't be any more different than the GTA franchise and GTA 5 specifically. There is no vast open-world as such, with players always on a semi-linear path to progression at all times. Instead, the open world is in place to simply act as the staging grounds for the story.

The story is precisely what makes Mafia 2 one of the best games of its generation. The game does a lot of things right gameplay-wise as well, but the story simply sweeps the player away.

Note: This copy reflects the author's views.