5 best GTA 5 bike stunt locations in 2021

The GTA series has always had various stunt locations on the maps of its 3D Universe games.

This is but one kind of activity available in these games that makes the player immersed in the meticulously-crafted game world. GTA 5 also has around 50 stunt jump locations strewn around the map of San Andreas for players to partake in.

Some of these jumps merely require the player to land the jump whilst others need them to go to a specific distance before landing in a defined area. This could be anything from a nearby road to the top of a specific building.

This article will list 5 of the best stunt jumps in GTA 5 that can be performed with motorcycles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writers.

5 best GTA 5 stunt jump locations for motorcycles

Players aiming for 100% completion in GTA 5 need to complete at least 25 of these jumps, but completing all of them grants the "Show Off" Achievement. GTA Online players can unlock new car modification options for completing some of these jumps.

Upon successful completion of a certain jump for the first time, the game will display "Stunt Jump Completed," followed by "XX Stunt Jumps Remaining".

Motorcycles, owing to their speed, size, and simplicity of control, are extremely helpful for completing most jumps. Some jumps are nearly impossible to complete without motorbikes, while others require cars to perform.

1) Mount Gordo Jump

Jumping towards the lighthouse (Image via GTA Wiki)

This jump is located on a natural dirt hill eastward on El Gordo Drive, beyond Ursula's house on the south side. Players will have to land on El Gordo Lighthouse island for successful completion.

Location on the map (Image via GTA Wiki)

2) Pacific Bluffs Jump

The railing through which players need to jump (Image via GTA Wiki)

This jump is located westbound on Playa Vista through The Jetty, up the steps, and off the balcony. Players have to land their vehicles near the West Eclipse Boulevard to complete the jump.

Location on the map (Image via GTA Wiki)

3) Pißwasser Billboard Jump

A natural ramp (Image via GTA Wiki)

There is a collapsed billboard on top of the San Andreas State Parking Counsel building which acts as a natural ramp for this jump. The player has to land over Peaceful Street in the courtyard, on the north side of Schlongberg Sachs Center.

Location on the map (Image via GTA Wiki)

4) East Vinewood Jump

A ramp on the freeway (Image via GTA Wiki)

This jump is located on a ramp southbound from Hawick Avenue, near the intersection of the Los Santos Freeway and the Del Perro Freeway. The LS River ramp is made of a steel plate left over from construction work.

The player has to jump on the canal beside the Los Santos river for successful completion.

Location on the map (Image via GTA Wiki)

5) Great Chaparral Jump

An off-road jump along a dirt path (Image via GTA Wiki)

This jump is located downhill on the south side of Baytree Canyon Road, approximately southwest of the Cherry Pie Farm, over a dirt ramp. Players must land in a natural gully/dry creek bed on the road's north side.

Location on the map (Image via GTA Wiki)

