5 best GTA 5 mods to add new cars and other vehicles

The name Grand Theft Auto literally means taking someone else's car without their permission, so it is safe to say that cars are a huge part of the GTA franchise.

GTA 5 introduced a ton of new vehicles like the Grotti and the Entity XF, and it also brought back classics like the Sanchez, PCJ 600 and the Banshee.

Even though GTA 5 has a robust collection of vehicles, modders have taken it upon themselves to add more vehicles to the game as add ons.

In this article, we will be talking about the best vehicle add ons in GTA 5.

Best GTA 5 vehicle add ons

#1- Chevrolet Corvette C8 2020

This add on adds the Chevrolet Corvette C8 2020 in GTA 5. The Chevrolet Corvette is a good looking supercar with great speed.

The add on also comes with a fully functioning interior and a sunroof which can be toggled.

Download the mod here.

#2- Dinka CR727

This one is for the racing fans. The Dinka CR727 is a racing car add on for GTA 5.

The Dinka CR727 also handles like a race car, as it has great handling, which is good for races.

Download the mod here.

#3- Lamborghini Centenario Lp770-4 Police

This add on brings the Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 to the game. The mod also gives a LSPD-themed stylish re-skin to Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4.

The car also comes with functioning police lights and siren - both of which can be toggled.

This mod is perfect for role-playing as a police officer.

Download the mod here.

#4- Blue Thunder Helicopter

The Blue Thunder Helicopter add on brings an attack helicopter to GTA 5.

The helicopter is based off the French Gazzele, which was used a lot in movies and TV shows in the 80's.

The helicopter comes attached with a machine gun and has working spotlights.

Download the mod here.

#5- Batmobile animated

The Batmobile Animated add-on adds the Batmobile from the Batman animated series to GTA 5.

The Batmobile comes with fully textured interiors and working headlights. The paintjob can also be changed from Los Santos Customs.

Patrolling the streets of Los Santos in a Batmobile is one of the coolest things players can do in GTA 5.

