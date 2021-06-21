5 best GTA 5 mods used by Hindustan Gamer Loggy

Jassu, also known as Hindustan Gamer Loggy, is a popular GTA 5 and Minecraft Youtuber with a subscriber base of 5.23 million.

Hindustan Gamer Loggy is the brother of Chappati Hindustani Gamer, another popular GTA 5 Youtuber with a subscriber base of 6 million. He and Chappati Hindustani often collab and make GTA videos together.

Hindustan Gamer Loggy's has made many video trying out different mods in GTA 5.

Here is our list of some of the GTA 5 mods used by Hindustan Gamer Loggy.

GTA 5 mods used by Hindustan Gamer Loggy

1) Thor mod

The Thor mod lets players play as the god of thunder himself. Thor is an iconic superhero from the Marvel comics and is even seen in the MCU.

The Thor mod gives players a Thor skin and Thor's hammer. The hammer gives the player the ability to fly and can be used as a weapon.

Download the mod here.

2) Ghost Rider mod

The Ghost Rider mod comes with a Ghost Rider skin and a ton of abilities. The first ability is a fire chain which can be used to attack or grab and throw vehicles and people. The second ability is a fireball that lets players throw balls of fire which explode.

The mod also comes with a motorcycle which leaves a trail of fire behind, just like the Ghost Rider movies and comics.

Download the mod here.

3) Visit North Yankton mod

North Yankton is the starting area of GTA 5 which can not be visited after the prolouge mission of the game.

This mod replaces the Los Santos map with North Yankton and lets players roam freely in the area.

The mod has also added NPCs and cars in the area to make it more authentic.

This mod is very glitchy as players can often fall through the map and get stuck in buildings and random objects.

Download the mod here.

4) Shazam mod

Shazam is an iconic character in DC comics and recently made his film debut in 2019's 'Shazam!'.

The mod gives players a Shazam skin and superpowers like super jump, thunder clap, super speed, ground smash and super strength.

The mod also has a feature where Shazam's logo glows at night like the comics.

Download the mod here.

5) Menyoo PC

The Menyoo PC mod comes with an object spawner which can spawn in-game assets and lets players place them wherever they like. It lets players set up their own missions.

The mod can also spawn vehicles and NPC's.

Hindustan Gamer Loggy used this mod to set up the ramp and NPC's in this video.

Download the mod here.

