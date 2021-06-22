5 best GTA 5 mods used by Mythpat

Mithilesh Patankar, also known as Mythpat, is a massively popular GTA streamer with a subscriber base of 8.46 million on YouTube. He usually streams GTA and Minecraft on his channel and plays a few other games on rare occasions.

Mythpat has a series of videos in which he uses various different mods in GTA 5 and connects it to a story to make it funny and entertaining.

Here is our list of the best GTA 5 mods used by Mythpat.

Best GTA 5 mods used by Mythpat

#5- Fishing mod

Image via GTA5-Mods.com

The fishing mod in GTA 5 lets players fish in the oceans of Los Santos.

Players can purchase a fishing rod at any general store in-game. Immediately after the purchase, all fishing spots in the city will show up on the in-game map. When players reach a fishing spot, they can start fishing by pressing the assigned key for fishing. After fishing, players can even sell the fish they have caught.

Mythpat uses this mod in a video about Michael wanting to catch a fish for his hungry son.

Players can download the fishing mod here.

#4- Venom mod

The venom mod in GTA 5 lets players play as the iconic supervillian. Venom was introduced in the Spiderman comics and made his cinematic debut in Sam Raimi's Spiderman 3.

The Venom mod gives players the iconic Venom skin and superpowers like webslinging, super jump, super speed and super strength.

The mod is available to download here.

#3- Prison mod

The prison mod puts players in jail if they are arrested.

The prison has on-duty guards patrolling the prison and prisoners interacting with each other. Prison riots can also break out in which prisoners and guards end up murdering each other.

To leave prison, players have to either pay the bail amount or break out of prison and escape the police.

The mod can be downloaded from this link.

#2- Vice V mod

The Vice V mod replaces GTA 5's map with the map of GTA Vice City.

The mod fully recreates Vice City's modern textures and lighting. The only issue is that the mod does not feature any NPC's, making the city feel empty and lifeless. The mod also has a fully functioning mini-map of Vice City for players to navigate.

In his video, Mythpat pretends to travel back in time to Vice City and needs to get back to present day Los Santos.

The mod is available to download here.

#1- Menyoo PC

The Menyoo PC mod lets players set up their own mission areas in GTA 5.

This mod comes with an object spawner that can spawn in-game assets like wwalls, vehicles, NPC's, etc. Players can place the assets wherever they want.

In his video, Mythpat uses this mod to create an entire area where the president is along with his entire security.

The Menyoo PC mod can be downloaded from here.

