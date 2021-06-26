5 best GTA 5 mods used by The Rawknee Games

Rony Dasgupta, a.k.a RawKnee Games, is a popular GTA, Minecraft and PUBG streamer with a subscriber base of 2.53 million.

Although RawKnee focuses on PUBG and Minecraft now, he still uploads GTA 5 videos from time to time.

Lot of his GTA 5 content has him using various mods in free roam and checking them out.

Best GTA 5 mods used by RawKnee

1) Thanos mod

The Thanos mod is every Marvel fan's fantasy. The mod lets players play as the mad Titan himself.

The mod features an MCU Thanos skin and brings with it a bunch of super powers like super speed, super jump and super strength.

The mod also has a weapon wheel in which players can switch between attacks like blackholes and splash attacks.

Download the mod here.

2) Basic traier mod

The basic trainer mod adds a drop-down menu in the HUD, where players can toggle various settings of the game.

The trainer menu has basic functions like giving the player health, money, weapons, etc, and it also gives players the ability to change their character model. The mod also features a vehicle spawner.

The main function of this mod however is that it acts like a hub for all the mods that are installed in the game. For example, if a batmobile mod is installed, then the batmobile can be spawned by using the basic trainer menu.

Many mods require basic menu trainer to be installed to function.

Download the mod here.

3) Menyoo PC

The Menyoo PC is just like the basic trainer mod but more advanced.

The Menyoo PC mod lets players edit the smallest of things in the game. In the video, RawKnee replaces blood with whiskey and instead of bullets he shoots NPC's.

The Menyoo PC mod comes with an object spawner as well, which lets players spawn in-game assets like NPC's, buildings, cars, etc. and place them however they like.

Download the mod here.

4) Ramp mods

Ramp mods in GTA 5 are of various kinds. They all add a ramp for the player to jump from but they all differ in the obstacles.

Some Ramp mods have tough turns, some require the player to go upside down. In this video, there are a bunch of wind mills to make it tougher.

These ramp mods try to add the kind of races you find in GTA Online to the single player mode of GTA 5, as this opens a ton of possibilities in the way these ramps can be done.

This mod does require the player to install Menyoo PC.

Download the mods here.

5) Speedometer mod

Now this mod is a subtle one but a very useful one. The speedometer mod adds a speedometer to the HUD of the game whenever a vehicle is entered.

This mod is great for car enthusiasts who want to enhance their driving experience.

This mod is often used to benchmark cars in GTA 5.

There are various speedometer mods with different styles. Players can get the one that best suits their needs.

Download the mod here.

