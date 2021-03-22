5 best GTA 5 vehicle mods in 2021

Rockstar Games has gone above and beyond when it comes to the vehicles department of the GTA franchise. The studios have collectively been hard at work trying to one-up their previous title with an even more expansive range and choice of vehicles in the GTA games.

The results are often mind-boggling as Rockstar pulls out all the stops to give players the definitive GTA experience that they're looking for. Perhaps as a way to accentuate just how expansive and open the world of GTA is, modders go a step further and tinker with the game's vehicles as well.

From adding realistic physics to better deformation, GTA's modding community is perhaps the most industrious of the lot. Listed below are some mods that specifically focus on the vehicle section of GTA 5.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 vehicle mods for GTA 5 in 2021

#5 - Star Wars B-Wing

Image via GTA5Mods

Almost every kid has dreamt of piloting their own Star Wars spacecraft after watching a couple of movies in the franchise. If the player doesn't really want to shell out for a copy of Star Wars: Squadrons, perhaps GTA 5 mods is their next best bet.

The modding community has always had a healthy appreciation for craftsmanship in the Star Wars universe, as reflected by the large number of Star Wars mods. The B-Wing is one of the most iconic figures from Star Wars and is an insanely cool and powerful machine.

Advertisement

The B-Wing has vertical takeoff and functioning weaponry, making it an abnormally powerful aircraft in the game.

#4 - Realistic Driving V

One of the biggest complaints that players had with the creatively risky Grand Theft Auto IV was that Rockstar chose to double down on realistic driving physics. While it was a big issue for some, others felt it was the definitive way to experience GTA in all its realistic glory.

Realistic driving can not only add a sense of weight to the player's actions but also make driving a conscious activity in the game. This allows the player to be acutely aware of their actions as well as every turn and brake.

#3 - Better Deformation + More Durable Cars

Advertisement

Things such as ragdoll physics and vehicle deformation upon impact can never fail to elicit a chuckle from the player, and rightfully so. Car deformation adds a layer of reality to the game world that many might not expect at first.

Realistic car deformation can not only result in a truly cool spectacle of car crashes and half-destroyed machinery, but also feed into the realism of the world. This way, there is a physical reaction to the player's action as opposed to the car bursting into flames upon three high-speed impacts.

#2 - The Tumbler (Batmobile)

Christopher Nolan's vision of the Batman ethos has been received quite well, to say the least. But the Tumbler was perhaps the biggest risk he took.

The Tumbler isn't the sleek and stealthy Batmobile that prowls in the darkness of the streets; it is pretty much a tank that can destroy everything in its wake.

While it threw Batman fans off the first time they saw it, the Tumbler feels right at home in Los Santos. Seeing as how many cop cars are ready to be pancaked, GTA 5 fans will a lot of fun with this particular creation from the Batman universe.

#1 - True Realistic Driving Simulator

This mod takes realistic driving physics and turns it up by several notches, so much so that driving from A to B is a proper task. For some, this might feel like the only way GTA is meant to be played.

Advertisement

Physics such as inertia also come into play as players can no longer drive 100 miles an hour through a crowded street without getting thrown out of the car upon impact.

The mod is meant to be used in combination with other mods to ensure that the player has the most authentic driving experience.