5 mods for GTA Vice City that enhance the game experience significantly in 2021

GTA Vice City is an amazing title, yet players are always looking for new mods to enhance their game experience in 2021.

While GTA Vice City might not have as many mods dedicated to it compared to GTA San Andreas, but has plenty to keep it fresh. Generally, these mods should make the game look and feel better, so those focused on minor aspects of GTA Vice City won't be included.

Likewise, only mods for GTA Vice City will be considered. Those on this list focus on the original game but should still offer a game experience that differs from a player's initial walkthrough in no particular order.

Five best mods for GTA Vice City in 2021

#5 - GTA State of Liberty

Image via Moddb.com

If players are looking for mods that add in the beloved maps of San Andreas and Liberty City to GTA Vice City, GTA State of Liberty offers a fresh game experience.

It includes gameplay features from GTA 3 and GTA San Andreas (such as the UI) but primarily uses the Vice City game engine. As far as mods go, this one changes the game experience in 2021.

#4 - Cleo Parkour v4

Advertisement

Image via GamesModding.com

Players want to swim in GTA Vice City. It isn't a hard concept, but what if there was a mod that also allowed them to do a few cool tricks alongside the ability to sit on benches?

Cleo Parkour v4 is a mod that allows Tommy Vercetti to do cool tricks while allowing him to jump more fluidly through certain button combinations. If a player is seeking a more dynamic game experience, Cleo Parkour v4 is a great option to consider.

#3 - First POV

Image via GTAinside.com

Advertisement

While GTA Vice City was never designed with virtual reality in mind, a player can still experience something similar with the First POV mod.

It drastically changes the game experience, especially in conjunction with mods focused on improving Vice City's graphics. This mod is the best if a player wants to experience all of GTA Vice City in a POV in 2021.

#2 - Vice Cry 1.8

Image via Moddb.com

For purists who don't want to play GTA Vice City on a game that isn't GTA Vice City (i.e., not GTA 4 or GTA 5), this Vice Cry mod is an excellent option for players in 2021. It's one of the older mods, but it keeps Vice City intact, as players remembered.

Some other mods best-suited for GTA Vice City tend to alter the gameplay too much. By comparison, Vice Cry 1.8 improves the resolution and graphics of Vice City, so this is an excellent option for players seeking a mod that enhances graphics significantly in 2021.

#1 - Project2DFX

Advertisement

Image via MixMods.com.br

GTA Vice City's graphics often get panned for being outdated in 2021, but Project2DFX helps alleviate this issue to a reasonable degree. It won't make it look like GTA 5, but this mod includes several plug-ins to make Vice City look a lot better (with the bonus of having plug-ins for GTA 3 and GTA San Andreas).

It adds a LOD (level of detail) modification to the Vice City map, which should help fix it's most glaring issue. The Limit Adjuster is also open-source, so players can mess around with the code if they know what they're doing.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views.