5 best GTA 5 YouTubers of 2021

The year is coming to an end and it's time to evaluate everything GTA-related, including streamers. The Grand Theft Auto series has been one of the most popular choices for streaming due to its sandbox nature, which creates endless possibilities.

The possibilities are multiplied several times when mods are used, which is why streamers like to feature them. GTA 5 in particular is the most popular choice for the vast majority of them. This article picks out the best GTA YouTubers of the year and ranks them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Some of the best GTA YouTubers of the year, ranked

5) Broughy1322

When it comes to analyzing GTA Online vehicles and their technical details, Broughy1322 is the most knowledgeable YouTuber. He puts every vehicle in the game to the test, measuring its speed, acceleration, overall performance, and lap times.

In fact, his standards are frequently taken into account when comparing vehicles in the game.

4) DarkViperAU

DarkViperAU is extremely popular for his GTA 5 videos, and he gained much of his popularity through him showcasing different mods. The Chaos Mod is one such mod that has since been popularly associated with him.

3) GTA Series Videos

Whenever it comes to trailers, or mission playthroughs in general, GTA Series Videos is the default choice for most fans. This applies to any game from the series, be it the latest Definitive Edition Trilogy, or one of the least popular PSP releases - Vice City Stories.

The videos from this channel do not have any commentary, but they often post guides on various games from the GTA series. They're also the most popular YouTube channel on this list with a total of over 3.4 million subscribers.

2) TheProfessional

TheProfessional is one of the most popular GTA Online YouTubers, and he covers a myriad of content related to the game. From walkthroughs to reviews and instructional guides, there's no end to the amount of useful content this YouTuber makes.

He is also quite a popular YouTuber, with over 1 million subscribers on the platform.

1) TGG

TGG is one of the first YouTubers to pop into every GTA fan's mind whenever GTA Online gets a new update. He breaks down each update and provides a guide on how to make money out of them, which is quite helpful for most players.

He also points out flaws with the game and brings to light the issues that most players believe need fixing. He makes a variety of content, such as exploring mods and making compilation videos for the game each month.

