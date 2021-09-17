5 best GTA mods across all games

The GTA games are one of the first games to have a dedicated modding community. It is also one of the most active ones, regularly making mods for most of the games.

Mods are so common in GTA games that it's nearly impossible to imagine playing them without mods. It often becomes necessary to use mods in some of the earlier games like GTA 3. GTA San Andreas, on the other hand, has one of the most extensive mod collections of any GTA game.

This article lists some of the best mods from the entire series, especially the ones deemed essential.

Top 5 GTA mods across the entire series

1) The Essential Fixes

GTA 3 is tough to run on modern PCs because of how old it is. It also contains dozens of bugs that have never been fixed. As such, it requires plenty of unofficial patches and fixes to run properly.

The Essential Fixes is a compilation of essential mods like SilentPatch, 2DFX, SkyGFX, and others. These fix most of the bugs present in the game and also improves its graphics.

2) GTA Vice City HD Origin

GTA Vice City is a lot more stable than its predecessor, and it only requires SilentPatch to fix some of the residual bugs. The best thing about the game was its visuals - the neon-infused 80s atmosphere looked stunning when it came out.

Thus, what could be better than improving the already impressive visuals? This mod also adds a lot of things to Vice City, making it look much better. A different variant is also available, which changes all the vehicles.

3) Manual Driveby Remake

GTA San Andreas is often regarded as the best game in the series. It can be made even better if gameplay elements from the HD games are incorporated. This is what the Manual Driveby Remake mod does.

It adds the ability to aim freely from any vehicle that allows drive-by shooting.

4) Potential Grim

GTA 4 has one of the liveliest game worlds in the series. Liberty City is a grim and disturbing portrayal of New York City. This mod improves the potential for the city to be even darker by improving gang interaction.

Pedestrian density is much more realistic, with the number of NPCs decreasing at nighttime. It also ensures that Niko's relation with the different gangs changes after the story missions.

5) Open All Interiors

One of the most essential GTA 5 mods of all time is Open All Interiors. The default state of the game map is rather boring, with more than half of the buildings being inaccessible. This mod makes the game world much more interesting by unlocking most of the major buildings in Los Santos.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

