GTA Online cars are often priced at insanely high rates, but they still sell like hot cakes.

Grand Theft Auto wouldn't be the world's most celebrated franchise if it weren't for all the cool cars the developers continue adding to the game. Not only do cars make missions a lot more fun, but they also blend it with a touch of reality. The futuristic technology use in these cars fascinates even the dullest of souls.

Players love spending a lot on expensive cars, but sometimes it is wise to stick to the in-game budget. There are vehicles that do not cost around a million but are still decent enough to rock the game.

5 best GTA Online cars under $600k in January 2021

#5 - The Specter

Image via GTA.wiki

As far as shape and frame go, GTA Online's Specter is heavily based on the Aston Martin DB10. When it comes to the front bumper, the car seems to take after the Porche 918.

This exotic sports car boasts a rounded and aerodynamic design with a lustrous, sleek frame. This is the dream for every driver.

Like most sports cars, the Specter has decent acceleration and has recorded a top speed of 121.25 mph. That's not too bad for a car that doesn't cost a suitcase full of dollars.

The Specter can be bought from Benny's original motor works for $599,000 in GTA Online.

#4 - The Sprunk Buffalo

Image viaGTAa wiki

Standing true to its name, the Sprunk Buffalo boasts a flashy design. It is perfect for those who believe style is just as important as survival in GTA Online.

Equipped with a colorful design, the Sprunk Buffalo is real sight for sore eyes. This is ideal for the sprawling world of Grand Theft Auto, where the primary purpose of the featured protagonists is to live in style.

The Sprunk Buffalo has good acceleration and recorded a top speed of 91.34mph in GTA Online.

The player can win the Sprunk Buffalo for free after completing the fourth stock car race. For non-returning player, the car is tagged at a whopping $535,000 in GTA Online.

#3 - The Ruston

Image via GTA wiki

The Ruston is a lightweight open-top track car, heavily reminiscent of the VUHL 05. The front fascia takes after the KTM X-Bow.

The car boasts a classic boxy appearance and a compact, aerodynamic design. Sleek and durable in build, the Ruston is class.

As expected of a sports car, the Ruston features quick acceleration and a top speed of 116.25 mph. The car is built to take its fair share of collisions with grace.

It can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $430,000 in GTA Online.

#4 - The Furore GT

Image via GTA wiki

Manufactured by Lampadati, the Furore GT seems to be based on the Maserati Alfieri.

Equipped with a powerful engine, the Furore GT demonstrates great acceleration and a decent top speed of 120.25 mph. What's more, the Furore GT hosts a unique two-color theme, giving it a fancy to-die-for look that will have most people scrambling for their in-game credit cards.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $448,000 in GTA Online.

#1 - The Streiter

Image via GTA wiki

The Streiter is an off-road car that take after the XLS and Schafter.

The Streiter does wonderfully in domains it was made for. However, it should be kept in mind that because of its bulky weight and relatively slow speed, the Streiter cannot be used for racing. It is essentially an off-road vehicle and should be used as such in GTA Online.

The Streiter can be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $500,000 in GTA Online.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem better for one may not be so for another.