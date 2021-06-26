5 best GTA Online supercars to buy in June 2021

Cars have always been a staple of the GTA franchise. Every entry in the series brings with them a set of new cars that players can use to traverse the game world.

GTA online is no exception to this. Over the years, many new cars have been added to the game through updates.

GTA Online has cars of all types, like sports cars, luxury cars and super cars.

Best supercars to buy in GTA Online

#5- Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is a supercar which was added in the Arena war update of GTA Online.

The great thing about this car is that it has really good handling. This might not sound as good as having good speed but this really helps a lot in races and stunt jumps which require fast turning.

The Principe Deveste Eight costs 1,795,000 dollars of in-game money.

#4- X80 Proto

The X80 Proto is a supercar that was introduced in the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update.

Although the car has great speed and handling, the main selling point of this car is its futuristic design. The fins at the rear of the car also move, making the design better.

The X80 Proto costs 2,700,000 dollars of in-game money.

#3- Tezeract

The Tezeract's stylish futuristic design makes it seem like something straight out of Cyberpunk 2077. Other than the design, the Tezeract is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

The Tezeract is very quiet, as it is an electric car. This might be a bad thing for some people as they enjoy the sound of engines.

The Tezeracts costs 2,825,000 dollars of in-game money.

#2- Visione

The Visione is a super car that was introduced in the Smugglers Run update.

The Visione has exceptional acceleration, which means that it can reach its top speed quicker than other cars. This gives players an advantage during the start of races.

The design of the car is super sleek and the butterfly doors are just the cherry on top of the cake.

The Visione costs 2,250,000 dollars of in-game money.

#1- Annis S80RR

The Annis S80RR is a super car that was introduced in the Diamond & Casino Resort update.

The S80RR has great handling for a car with this kind of speed. The handling makes this car optimal for races.

The retro design of the car is really stylish and makes this vehicle one-of-a-kind.

The Annis S80RR costs 2,575,000 dollars of in-game money.

