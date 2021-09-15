5 best GTA RP streamers who stream in English

Despite the fact that GTA RP has expanded globally with many international players hosting servers in their own language, English is still the most popular mode of communication in the game.

The reason is because most creators and YouTubers stream GTA RP in English.

Best English speaking GTA RP streamers

5) Buddha

Buddha, who plays Lang Buddha, has created a story about a man who is the grandson of a Chinese triad lord. Following his exile in Los Santos, Buddha's story progresses from his attempt to live a straight life as a taxi driver to a gradual return to crime.

Buddha is a revered figure in the GTA RP community and frequently collaborates with other streamers including xQc, Sykkuno and Blaustoise.

4) HasanAbi

HasanAbi, a political analyst and Twitch streamer, is one of the most popular GTA RP players. He portrays Humberto Antonio Donato Pecorino, a veteran Italian crook who's been all over San Andreas.

Fans can't get enough of his entertaining pranks.

He recently got into some drama for buying a mansion in Los Angeles for two million dollars. This upset many of his fans as Hasan is a very outspoken socialist. Many fans labeled him a hypocrite on Twitter and accused him of selling out or faking a political persona for views.

3) Sykkuno

Due to his antics on the NoPixel server, Sykkuno has become one of the biggest GTA RP streamers with over 3 million followers on Twitch.

He roleplays as Yuno Syk, a genius hacker who uses his skills to rob banks. His character is well-known among GTA RP fans for his amiability and occasionally crazy demeanor.

Sykkuno, along with Buddha, xQc and Blaustoise created NoPixel history by pulling off the biggest heist the server has ever seen called "The Rainbow Road Heist."

2) Summit1g

Summit1g, a former CS:GO pro, has been a prominent figure in the GTA RP community. Summit1g is one of the biggest GTA RP streamers with over 6 million followers on Twitch. He also plays on the NoPixel server.

1) xQc

Felix 'xQc' Lengyel, is the biggest GTA RP streamer on Twitch with his channel having more than 9 million followers.

The streamer is notorious for his outlandish behavior and contentious bans, which have drawn both criticism and new viewers to his channel. He's now banned from the whitelisted NoPixel server due to allegations of chat-hopping. His return is uncertain.

He currently plays GTA RP on the public version of NoPixel and portrays "Officer PP", an obnoxious cop.

