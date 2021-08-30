5 best GTA San Andreas missions (August 2021)

Many people consider GTA San Andreas to be a masterpiece, and with good reason. It had everything a fan could want, making it a groundbreaking game when it came out.

The freedom that GTA San Andreas provided was unheard of at the time. The epic storyline further complemented the massive map and sandbox experience. Set in a fictional depiction of California in the 1990s, GTA San Andreas explored gangland violence and the 1992 L.A. riots.

Amidst the serious events that happen in the game, the missions are somewhat light-hearted. From high-speed chases and insane stunts to planning a daring heist, GTA San Andreas had it all. This article lists a few of the best missions in the game that players fondly remember.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA San Andreas: 5 of the best missions in the game

5) The Black Project

This mission is remarkable for a variety of reasons. For a couple of minutes, players will forget that they're playing a GTA game. Instead, the mission feels like it was taken from a Metal Gear game.

CJ has to sneak into the secret facility below Area 51 and steal the Black Project. It turns out to be a jetpack, which most players will be familiar with before beginning the mission.

4) The Da Nang Thang

This mission forces players to be stealthy, as they infiltrate a ship armed only with a knife. Players are also required to free the refugees on board - something not usually seen in GTA games.

GTA San Andreas was the first game in the series to implement stealth mechanics in its missions. The Da Nang Thang is a good example, and it is an entertaining mission for fans of stealth games.

3) Just Business

Unlike the previously mentioned missions, Just Business is all-out action. It starts with a challenging shootout which can result in mission failure if the players are not careful enough.

This culminates in an epic motorcycle chase, with Big Smoke riding and CJ shooting. Players have to shoot down endless hordes of enemies tailing them while Big Smoke pulls off some ridiculous stunts.

2) Breaking the Bank at Caligula's

Although this wasn't the first heist mission in the GTA series, it certainly felt more impressive. After a series of setup missions, players finally get to rob Caligula's Casino.

The pattern started by GTA San Andreas was followed in GTA 5, and the latter featured several similar heist missions.

1) End of the Line

End of the Line is the epic conclusion to the storyline of GTA San Andreas. It is the longest mission in the game, and failure at any step means restarting the whole thing. Most players, however, remember it fondly because it is neither too difficult nor too easy.

Players take on Big Smoke by infiltrating his hideout while the riots are underway. After dealing with him, CJ has to then chase after Officer Tenpenny. This results in a long-drawn-out pursuit throughout Los Santos, ending in Grove Street.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod