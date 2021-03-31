5 best GTA San Andreas vehicle mods in 2021

The GTA franchise has made quite a name for itself for being thoroughly outlandish and going overboard with regards to vehicle variety. Rockstar Games has always been known to push the boundaries and limitations of the open-world genre, especially when it comes to the variety of vehicles in the game.

From sleek sports cars to heavy-duty utility trucks, the games have just about everything one can ask for. GTA San Andreas is a prime example of a game that wasn't limited by the technology of its time, and Rockstar truly knocked it out of the park in all areas.

Yet, the modding community regularly takes it upon themselves to push the boundaries even further and add more vehicles to the game. Not only that, but new ways to experience them in the game as well.

Listed below are some of the best vehicle mods present for GTA San Andreas in 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 GTA San Andreas vehicle mods in 2021

#1 - First Person Mod

First-person driving controls have always been quite divisive within the gaming community, as many respond well to it while others don't. Some prefer the limited FOV and visceral nature of the experience as it makes the game feel all the more immersive and challenging.

On the other hand, it narrows the FOV quite a bit and perhaps increases the challenge level to an uncomfortable extent. This mod does a great job of giving players an all-new way to experience both the on-foot and vehicle controls of GTA San Andreas.

#2 - GTA Online HVY Apocalypse Scarab

One of the best aspects of GTA Online is just how ridiculously overboard Rockstar has gone with regards to over-the-top vehicles. From tanks that can fire guided missiles across the map to hoverbikes that can cause unreal amounts of havoc, the game has just about everything.

For players looking to bring over some of GTA Online's madness to San Andreas, then this is the mod that they are looking for. The Scarab, for all intents and purposes, is a tank. But it's a tank with the mobility of a sports car, making it an extremely deadly combination.

Players can drive this around in San Andreas and cause all sorts of havoc in the city.

#3 - 2016 Shelby GT350R

Only a handful of cars have captured the imagination of petrolheads quite like the Shelby 2016 GT350R. There is a special place in the hearts of car enthusiasts for American muscle cars, and nothing can quite ever top the appeal of a shiny, new Shelby.

This car is an absolute monster and can tear down streets in GTA San Andreas and look extremely cool while doing it. For players who feel the game lacks the presence of powerful muscle cars, this mod should do the trick.

#4 - 2016 Koenigsegg Regera

Koenigsegg is a relatively new player in the luxury sports car world. But it's a car that has quickly made a name for itself as one of the finest exports from Europe. While the CCX may be their most iconic car to date, the Regera gives it quite the run for its money.

Players can bring over this absolutely stunning sports car to GTA San Andreas and leave every NPC in the dust as they attempt to chase after them.

#5 - Tuning Mod

Players love nothing more than to spend hours tinkering with their ride and figuring out the best components to it. While GTA San Andreas has a functional car customization system, this mod takes that and cranks up the complexity and features to 11.

The mod allows players to fine-tune their vehicles and get the best out of them. Tunerheads will love this mod, for it allows players to transform a tired, old jalopy into an absolute monster.