It is a known fact that GTA San Andreas is one of the most iconic games from the incredibly popular GTA franchise. Even today, the game enjoys a healthy number of players and content creators. Despite being more than 15 years old, the game is still incredibly satisfying to play with the sheer number of diverse and innovative mods available for it. Quite a few of these mods add modern vehicles to GTA San Andreas and players love to install them to drive these vehicles in the game.

GTA San Andreas was released in 2004 and the game had a strong catalog of vehicles in the game for its time. There are 212 different vehicles in GTA San Andreas and even though it's quite a big number, it pales in comparison to the numbers in the latest game, GTA 5.

Players can add almost any vehicle of their choice to GTA San Andreas using mods. Here is a the list of the 5 best GTA San Andreas vehicle mods in September 2021.

Top 5 GTA San Andreas vehicle mods

5) Ferrari FXX-K Evo 2018

Ferarri FXX-K (Source: gtaall.com)

Players can click here to download the mod that adds the Ferrari FXX-K Evo 2018 to GTA San Andreas.

Manufactured by Ferrari, the FXX-K Evo 2018 is a limited production car with incredible performance and speed. Additionally, the FXX-K Evo is one of the best-looking cars ever built. With only 40 of these cars produced till date, it makes this particular car all the more legendary in the game.

4) McLaren P1

McLaren P1 (Source: gtaall.com)

Players can click here to download the mod that adds the McLaren P1 to GTA San Andreas.

The iconic McLaren P1 is a limited production mid-engine hybrid sports car that is manufactured by McLaren. The car is considered a successor to the McLaren F1 and rightfully uses its predecessor's incredible technology.

3) Pagani Zonda R

Pagani Zonda R (Source: gtaall.com)

Players can click here to download the mod to add the Pagani Zonda R to GTA San Andreas.

The Pagani Zonda R is a trackday car that was developed by Italian manufacturer Pagani. This car was made to compete with track cars such as the Ferrari FXX-K and the Maserati MC12 Corsa.

2) Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2011

Porsche 911 Carerera GTS (Source: gtaall.com)

Players can click here to download the mod to add the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2011 to GTA San Andreas.

The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2011 is a rear-engined sports car boasting insane performance produced by Porsche. These cars were first introduced at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show and are a crowd favorite.

1) Bugatti Veyron

Bugatti Veyron (Source: gtaall.com)

Players can click here to download the mod to add the Bugatti Super Sport to GTA San Andreas.

Produced by French automobile manufacturer Bugatti, the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport has ascended the title of a supercar to become a true hypercar. Winning multiple awards, it was the world's fastest car for quite some time. The version available in this mod is very much like its real life counterpart.

