5 best GTA Vice City graphics mods (August 2021)

GTA Vice City is one of the best games in the GTA series, but it hasn't aged well graphically. However, there are numerous mods available that significantly improve the graphics.

The GTA 3D Universe trilogy was groundbreaking for the vast range of features it introduced. The graphics quality for these games wasn't as revolutionary. They still managed to win the hearts of millions of players through their superior gameplay.

Players who wish to revisit GTA Vice City in 2021 can experience enhanced visuals with graphics mods. This article lists some of the best graphics mods for the game as of August 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA Vice City: 5 best graphics mods for the game in August 2021

1) GTA Vice City 10th Anniversary PC Edition

The iconic Ocean View Hotel in a new look (Image via Mod DB)

The 10th Anniversary Edition of GTA Vice City was a remastered game with better graphics and certain optimizations. However, it was only released on Android and iOS devices.

This mod attempts to make a PC edition for the mobile version by modifying the original game. This results in a conversion mod with enhanced visuals.

2) GTA Vice City HD Origin

One of the best looking graphics mods for GTA Vice City (Image via Mod DB)

This mod changes the look of Vice City with one that seems much more refined. The HUD and map have also been replaced with higher-quality ones but with the colorful aesthetic of the original game.

This is more than just a graphics mod, as players can just download the mod and start playing it. There are several new elements added to the game, but without altering the vanilla game experience.

3) VRTP - Vice City Retexture Project

This mod replaces some of the tiniest details in the game with high-quality ones (Image via Mod DB)

This is not a complete mod, but the improvements it attempts to fix are quite impressive. Players can see from the mod page the texture quality differences between this mod and the vanilla game.

The updates stopped in 2020, and the author has confirmed that no further ones will come out. However, the amount of textures it has replaced is quite large.

4) AI Enhanced Textures for Vice City

Vice City gains a new personality with this mod (Image via Mod DB)

As the name suggests, this mod adds 4x AI-enhanced textures to the game. It completely replaces the original textures with new ones which are more fitting for modern computers.

Like most of the other mods on this list, it does not add any dramatic changes. The overall ambiance of Vice City is left intact after installing this mod.

5) Project 2DFX

Vice City comes alive with 2DFX (Image via ThirteenAG, GitHub)

Project 2DFX is a set of plugins that add LOD effects and increase the draw distances of objects to make Vice City seem more realistic from a distance. It has been made by ThirteenAG, who is renowned for making widescreen fixes for old games.

Project 2DFX is also available for GTA 3, GTA San Andreas, and GTA 4. The effects of this mod are especially visible during the night or when flying over the map.

