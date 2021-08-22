GTA Vice City on Android and iOS: Gameplay, missions, map and more

Many of the 3D Universe GTA games have been ported over to mobile devices. This includes GTA Vice City, which celebrated its 10th anniversary with a release for Android and iOS.

GTA Vice City is one of the most beloved games in the GTA franchise. Rockstar nailed the '80s ambiance with the game, from the storyline and characters to the setting. GTA fans still play it on their devices, whether it's PC or a smartphone.

With reports of a GTA 3D Trilogy remaster in the air, fans are excited to revisit Vice City. This also comes with rumors that GTA 6 will be set in Vice City.

GTA Vice City on Android and iOS: All you need to know

GTA Vice City was rereleased on Android and iOS on the occasion of its 10th anniversary in 2012. This re-release came with updated visuals, controls adapted for touchscreen and a host of general fixes. Like most other GTA ports, this game was also developed by War Drum Studios.

Graphics

The 10th anniversary edition is obviously superior in graphics compared to the original PC/console releases. It supports widescreen, has higher resolution textures, alongside advanced lighting and shadows.

Controls

GTA Vice City control scheme (Image via Rockstar Games)

The touchscreen controls in the smartphone version can be clunky at times. Although a larger screen is better, the best option would be to use a controller. However, there are some general improvements brought over from other GTA games.

The auto-targeting system has been brought back from the console version of GTA San Andreas. Free aim is only restricted to a few weapons, such as sniper rifles and other heavy weapons.

Gameplay

The gameplay is largely similar to the original editions of GTA Vice City. Some of the notable differences are the driving mechanics, as they seem to have been changed. The cars feel much stiffer and heavier in the mobile port of the game.

Missions

The missions in the Android and iOS versions of the game are the same as the PC/console editions. Unlike GTA San Andreas, no missions were changed or simplified for smartphones.

Map

The map of GTA Vice City (Image via Flickr/Johncc2013)

The map in the mobile version remains unchanged from earlier editions. Other than fixing some bugs, Vice City remains as it was 10 years ago.

Requirements

The main menu of GTA Vice City for Android (Image via BlueStacks)

Android users need to have Android 7.0 and above to run GTA Vice City on their mobile. Players should note that the game takes up at least 1.5 GB of storage space. Android players can purchase and download the game from this link.

GTA Vice City is compatible with iPhone 4, 4S, 5, all iPad models and the 4th and 5th generation iPod Touch. It takes up around 1.2 GB of storage space on these devices. iOS users can buy the game from this link.

Android and iOS versions of the game have the same price tag of $4.99.

Edited by Sabine Algur