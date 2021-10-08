5 best GTA Vice City graphics mods in October 2021

The ongoing rumors and leaks for the GTA Remastered Trilogy have made fans eager to revisit the 3D Universe games. As a tip, while waiting for the remasters, they can try out the old games with new graphics mods.

GTA Vice City has one of the most beautiful settings of any GTA title. Although the original game's graphics appear outdated by today's standards, some mods can fix this problem.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five GTA Vice City graphics mods to give it some sheen

5) VRTP - Vice City Retexture Project

This is an incomplete mod that ceased getting new updates in 2020. However, it has replaced a significant number of textures in the game with higher-quality ones.

The texture quality discrepancies between this mod and the vanilla game can be seen on the mod website.

4) GTA Vice City 10th Anniversary PC Edition

GTA Vice City 10th Anniversary Edition was a remastered game with improved visuals and optimizations. It was, however, only available for mobile devices.

By altering the original title, this mod aims to create a PC rendition for the mobile remaster.

3) AI Enhanced Textures for Vice City

According to various reports, video games in the near future might use AI-enhanced graphics.

This mod for GTA Vice City uses AI-assisted technology but on a smaller scale. It replaces the vanilla textures with 4x higher quality ones.

2) Project 2DFX

Of all the mods on this list, this mod is considered the most essential one. It can be used with other graphics mods, but Project 2DFX is only recommended for modern hardware.

It is a collection of plugins that adds LOD corona effects and increases object draw distances to make Vice City appear more realistic from afar.

1) GTA Vice City HD Origin

This mod truly modernizes GTA Vice City and presents it in such a way that fans may mistake it for an official remaster. The HUD and radar have been replaced with new ones in the style of GTA 4, but with the vibrant Vice City theme intact.

This mod looks best when used together with the Project 2DFX mod.

