5 best GTA Vice City mods for PC (August 2021)

For many GTA players, GTA Vice City was their first foray into the world of game mods. Even now, the community continues to create mods for the game, enhancing the quality and gameplay experience.

Modding in video games refers to modifying or altering the gameplay and other aspects of a game. For GTA games, mods can range from simple vehicle replacements and graphics mods to complete game overhauls. GTA 3 was one of the first games to get a dedicated modding community.

This fan community has achieved some remarkable feats, creating impressive mods for all GTA games. This article features some of the best mods made for GTA Vice City as of this month.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA Vice City: 5 best PC mods as of August 2021

1) SilentPatch

One of the most crucial mods for the game (Image via CookiePLMonster, GitHub)

SilentPatch is the first mod that every GTA Vice City player should install. Made by game developer and modder Silent, SilentPatch is a series of fixes for 3D Universe GTA games.

It included all the bug fixes that Rockstar couldn't patch in the final release of the games. Players would be surprised to know the number of bugs every GTA game has, and this mod tries to fix most of them. GTA Vice City alone comes with 11 fixes.

2) MeTV Radio

Over 6 hours of 80s music (Image via Nexus Mods)

The soundtrack in GTA Vice City was one of the game's best features. The game world perfectly captures the ambiance of the 1980s, but the music is largely responsible for bringing it all together.

This mod adds a new 80s soundtrack with over 6 hours of music from Michael Jackson, Duran Duran, and Jan Hammer, among others.

3) Vice City Big Mission Pack

New missions in the base game (Image via Axirion, Mod DB)

There are plenty of script mods for GTA San Andreas which add new missions to the game or change the story completely. However, few such mods are available for GTA Vice City.

This mod contains a large number of missions expanding upon the base game. New side-missions and races have also been added, alongside new features like inventory and cellphone.

4) GTA Vice City VHS Edition

This is a massive overhaul mod that changes everything about the game. There are new vehicles, clothing, weapons alongside new gameplay mechanics.

The most noticeable change is the permanent VHS scanlines effect, giving it a more movie-like appeal. Almost everything about the game has been changed to create something completely new.

5) GTA Vice City HD Origin

GTA Vice City looks beautiful with improved textures (Image via Trilha, Mod DB)

Ever since rumors regarding the upcoming GTA trilogy remasters came up, fans have been anxious to see what it would look like. If reports are to be believed, these remasters won't be coming out before 2022.

Meanwhile, fans can enjoy texture mods like this one which changes the game's visuals drastically. The vibrant, colorful aesthetic of Vice City feels much better than before with this mod.

