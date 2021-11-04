5 best GTA Vice City weapons you must try in Definitive Edition

The GTA series is known for having a wide variety of weapons, including tools and other items that can be used as weapons. The trend started with GTA Vice City, which featured a diverse range of melee weapons and unique firearms.

The melee weapons now include bladed and blunt weapons and various tools like a hammer, a screwdriver, and even a chainsaw. Now that the remastered edition of Vice City is coming out, here's a quick rundown of some of the best weapons to try out.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: 5 best weapons to try out in the remastered version

5) Colt Python/.357

The Python revolver is the most powerful handgun in GTA Vice City and the most accurate in the 3D Universe. The only disadvantage is its massive recoil.

However, a single shot from the Python is enough to kill any NPC. Using such a hand cannon will be even more exciting in the game's Definitive Edition.

4) Stubby Shotgun

The main reason for including this weapon in this list is because of its pellet spread. Shotguns in GTA Vice City always fired similar to a duck foot pistol.

The pump-action shotgun and the SPAS-12 both fired three pellets, whereas the stubby shotgun fired five. This resulted in a wide firing angle that was devastating against multiple opponents up close.

It'll be interesting to see if the Definitive Edition has the same strange mechanism or makes the weapon more realistic.

3) Molotov Cocktail

The fire effects have been completely reworked in the remastered GTA trilogy. The fire now produces light and casts shadows on surrounding objects, as seen in the official trailer and screenshots.

As a result, players are naturally eager to try out the Molotov cocktails as soon as they get their hands on them in GTA Vice City. It would be worthwhile to watch the fire spread in high definition in the remastered games.

2) Katana

The most amusing aspect of the katana in the 3D Universe is its ability to behead NPCs. Although Vice City allowed dismembering limbs and heads by shooting them off, decapitating with the katana was completely different.

It looked hilarious in the original game because of the cartoonish graphics. Since the remastered version's character models have the same feel as the original, it'll undoubtedly be hilarious as well.

1) Chainsaw

Here's another weapon that took the violence in GTA Vice City to a whole new level. Sawing down the NPCs in the game resulted in blood bubbles on the screen. The cartoonish aspect of the game may have toned down the carnage, but it was still brutal nonetheless.

Players are looking forward to how all these effects will be recreated in the remastered version of the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha