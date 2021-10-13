5 old GTA weapons that Rockstar should bring back in GTA 6

GTA 6 has a lot of potential for expanding on various assets in the franchise. The type of new vehicles, clothes, and weapons GTA 6 players will see is a constant point of conversation within the community. Moreover, there is a rich discourse about the direction of the new map.

It is often a fun intellectual exercise undertaken by the community wherein players imagine a range of possibilities from items to missions in the highly anticipated GTA 6. When it comes to weapons, the options are endless. But Rockstar Games should make an effort to bring back some of the classics that have vanished from the game.

These weapons will add a new and unique personality to GTA 6. Such a move would also make veteran players of the franchise nostalgic. Given the massive time gap between GTA 5 and 6, small additions could strengthen the relationship between the players and the franchise.

These weapons would be a worthy addition to GTA 6

1) Mac-10

The Ingram Mac-10 (Image via Rockstar Games and edited by Sportskeeda)

First seen in Vice City, the Uzi is modeled from the Ingram Mac 10 machine pistol and was one of the coolest guns to use in the vintage game.

Known for its 'gangster' style and relationship to imagery in 90s hip-hop, the Mac-10 is a huge fan favorite. Players and fans alike would love to see it remastered and brought back for GTA 6.

2) M-16

An army favorite (Image via Rockstar Games and edited by Sportskeeda)

Claude first used the M-16 machine gun in GTA 3. Players remember it fondly as one of their first weapons. It also became a recurring assault rifle in GTA games. It came a long way from its machine-gun versions in the original 2D GTA games.

The gun style changed slightly with each GTA edition, but it is still a classic assault rifle that players will want to get back again in GTA 6.

3) Spas-12 Shotgun

The Combat Shotgun (Image via Rockstar Games and edited by Sportskeeda)

The Spas-12 Shotgun, also known as the Assault Shotgun from GTA Vice City and San Andreas, is the best shotgun that older GTA players remember.

The 'Combat Shotgun is available in GTA Online during the Cayo Perico Heist. But like the Perico Pistol, it requires the players to jump through some hoops to obtain it. Hopefully, it's the first shotgun players will see when they finally buy GTA 6.

4) Meat Cleaver

Chop chop (Image via Rockstar Games and edited by Sportskeeda)

In GTA Vice City, players can find a meat cleaver commonly around the map. Players carry with it a certain cruel and brutal feeling. One must get up-close and personal to use this mele weapon.

As big fans of violence and gore, GTA players will surely hope for the return of a Meat Cleaver in GTA 6 to dispatch some enemies in a very hostile manner.

5) Samurai Sword

Remember the Katana? (Image via Rockstar Games and edited by Sportskeeda)

An old favorite from GTA Vice City, all players loved the game's Katana.

Simply put, there isn't a better weapon to decapitate an enemy. This is something all GTA players would love to see.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen